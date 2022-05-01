Better late than never
Newspaper carrier problem:
1. The cause — limited number of applicants.
2. The reason — delivery before 6 a.m. That’s worse than milking cows.
3. The solution — delivery before 9 a.m. This would increase the number of applicants.
The 6 a.m. delivery is a long-standing policy of the Lewiston Tribune and hard to change.
This would only affect house delivery, and a later delivery would be better than no delivery.
Lou McGoldrick
Lewiston
Gave up on democracy
The Republican Party has officially crossed the Rubicon.
The corruption to becoming a party that only supports autocratic ideals and seeks power at any cost began in the Richard Nixon era, with operatives like Roger Stone. But the swing toward autocracy totally exploded under Ronald Reagan.
When Reagan uttered the words “The nine most terrifying words in the English language are, ‘I’m from the government and I’m here to help,’ he ushered in the demise of American democracy. Few at the time recognized how radically undermining and corrosive this belligerent mantra was for democracy, which depends on the people having faith in their government.
Ironically, Reagan was speaking about himself. He was the president.
Then came Newt Gingrich with his win-at-all-costs, no-matter-the-price, ethics and morality-be-damned philosophy. Power and control is all that matters.
Mitch McConnell is an avid supporter of the Gingrich philosophy. McConnell has used this scorched earth philosophy to stack the U.S. Supreme Court with unfit acolytes. Roe v. Wade will be overturned as a result.
Under Donald Trump, the GOP did away with its party platform altogether, opting to be a cult of personality rather than a political party.
Now the GOP has decided that public debates aren’t legitimate. It believes its candidates should be elected based upon how well they fit its personality cult rather than upon its policies.
GOP candidates can’t endure the fact-checking that happens during public debates.
The GOP has given up on every aspect of democracy entirely.
Brian Rhoades
Genesee