Hart, Scott and Hawkins
Since Clearwater County has a whole new slew of legislative candidates to review, after the recent redistricting, all citizens need to pay special attention to the upcoming state primary election.
Although there are very important local contests for county clerk and commissioner, we must make certain we have the best representation possible in Boise.
Establishment forces are allied against freedom-loving patriots who are often not organized enough to withstand the moneyed interests. I have spoken to all the candidates running for the 2nd Legislative District seats and can wholeheartedly endorse Phil Hart for state senator and both Heather Scott and Dale Hawkins for House seats A and B respectively.
Scott has already proven her commitment to the people of northern Idaho and will continue to stand on principles, not politics.
Hawkins is the most constitutionally sound of the primary candidates and will take his pro-family and pro-business ethics with him to the state Capitol.
And Hart has fulfilled his promises to God, country and fellow man for many years and will continue to strengthen gun, property and parental rights.
Please vote for Heather Scott (seat A), Dale Hawkins (seat B) and Phil Hart for senator in the May 17 Republican primary.
Dennis Fuller
Orofino
Crabtree helped seniors
Thank you, Sen. Carl Crabtree, for your vote in favor of Idaho House Bill 687, providing funding for senior services including senior meals programs.
Crabtree appears to be the only elected legislator in District 7 who recognizes the value of this program.
Reps. Priscilla Giddings, Charlie Shepherd and Mike Kingsley all voted no.
This funding is a great deal for taxpayers and seniors, providing support that helps seniors stay in their homes and out of costly care facilities.
Given the high cost of assisted living facilities, it doesn’t take long to burn through savings, at which point Medicaid, funded by tax dollars, picks up the cost.
Keeping seniors healthy and in their homes as long as possible is a win for everyone.
Thank you, Sen. Crabtree, for supporting our senior citizens.
Shireene Hale
Grangeville
Say it ain’t so, Skip
I’m fairly appalled by several of the campaign signs that Idaho County Commissioner Skip Brandt has displayed in his yard. I’m equally concerned and disappointed about several not there, as Priscilla Giddings, Janice McGeachin, Ed Humphreys, Dorothy Moon, Art Macomber, Cindy Carlson and Brandon Durst are missing.
What do Brandt’s choices say about this top (supposedly conservative Republican) official in a position of power, second only to our county sheriff?
I’ve always thought of the Brandt family as constitutionally conservative, looking back through the many activist years of Skip’s father, the late Grandpa John.
Was I mistaken then or has something changed since?
I don’t question Brandt’s right of personal choice, only whether his political support choices match and reflect those of the majority of his Idaho County constituency. Our voters can soon decide.
Secondly, here’s my response to a statement disseminated statewide recently by James Rockwell, current head of the Idaho County Republican Central Committee, demanding that Rep. Priscilla Giddings, candidate for lieutenant governor, issue a public apology for her supposed mischaracterization of her opponent, House Speaker Scott Bedke: Can Rockwell actually prove that Giddings maligned her opponent in any way? What does his record show?
Believe me: If all those designated Republicans in our county and throughout our state truly lived and voted according to the principles so admirably spelled out in the GOP platform, there would be few complaints from me.
That’s a pretty big “if.”
RINOs? Sorry to say, but Idaho does have its share.
Carol Asher
Kamiah