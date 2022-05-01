Supports Kingsley
My friend, Mike Kingsley, is a good and honest man. He stands strong for his conservative principles. I will be supporting him in the upcoming primary for representative to the Idaho House.
Marvin F. Dugger
Lewiston
Get informed and vote
The extremely important May 17 primary election in Idaho will determine who will appear on our November ballot. Candidates are running for every Idaho legislative district’s senator and two representatives, and other state, local and federal positions. In many cases, there are several candidates from which to choose, and their views differ widely. These people will represent you for years.
Please learn about participating candidates at vote411.org.
Check your voter registration at voteidaho.gov.
You can register — or re-register if your name or address have changed — at early voting (May 2-13) or on Election Day (May 17). Bring photo ID and proof of address.
Republicans can select a Republican or Democratic ballot, but only registered Republicans can vote in the Republican primary.
If you are registered as “unaffiliated,” you can affiliate with any party anytime in order to vote in that party’s primary election. Indicate which party’s ballot you wish to receive on your absentee request form by May 6, or tell the poll worker at early voting or on Election Day.
Caution: Once you have affiliated with a party, check to see if you remain registered with that party. You can change affiliation after the election.
Please be an informed voter.
Kathy Dawes
Moscow
Vote McCann
Lori McCann and her husband, Bill, are well known for their volunteer work in Nez Perce and Lewis counties. Their efforts also extend to Latah County, where both are graduates of the University of Idaho.
The McCanns continue to work on behalf of their alma mater.
Long a volunteer in Nez Perce County Republican politics, McCann was chosen last spring by Gov. Brad Little to fill a vacant seat in the Idaho House. There, she worked with the governor’s agenda of lowering taxes and reducing burdensome agency regulations. For this, and for our continued prosperity through the difficult COVID-19 time, Idaho received national recognition.
At the governor’s calling, McCann served on the Education, Commerce and Human Resources, and Agricultural Affairs committees.
Her life experience as an instructor at Lewis-Clark State College, ranch hand on the McCann cattle operation and assistant to Bill’s law practice give her an understanding of Idaho issues.
With the retirement of Rep. Caroline Nilsson Troy, R- Genesee, we are confident that McCann will ably serve the interests and needs of Latah County and District 6.
Vote Lori McCann on May 17, primary Election Day.
Fred and Lyanire Banks
Moscow
Endorses Giddings
Priscilla Giddings is very admirable in her vision and goals. She sees that our state is heading toward socialism, the major step to communism.
She has fought in war and is fearless in standing for her principles for freedom and for us.
Her principles for freedom include natural law and our constitutional rights, which she received in her upbringing.
Her voting record is excellent as testified by the few nonpartisan freedom think organizations in the state.
Having been in the Legislature for six years, she knows the political battle going on for money and power by many legislators, who probably don’t even realize what is happening.
Being extremely loyal to her principles, she is the leader with the vision that we need now in this time of our state history. Let freedom fly and vote for Priscilla Giddings for lieutenant governor.
Sheryl Nuxoll
Cottonwood
Biden’s stutter
On President Joe Biden’s mental health, I don’t believe that he has dementia. He has talked about having a stutter, which he worked hard to get under control when he was young. My opinion is when this comes on, he pauses to think of a cue, be it a word or phrase. This allows him to get it under control. Check out how he holds his mouth during the pause. Sometimes his bottom lip moves.
By the way, when former President Barack Obama called Biden “vice president” he laughed and said he was only just kidding.
Pamela Hall
Lewiston