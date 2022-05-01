Masks did no good
In the classic movie “Jaws,” fisherman Quint told his World War II story of survival following the Japanese sinking of the cruiser USS Indianapolis after delivering the atomic bomb to the air base on Tinian. Nine-hundred sailors survived and went into the water. And for five days, he watched 600 of his fellow shipmates killed and eaten by sharks.
He said, “I will never put on a life vest again.”
And that is how millions feel about the face diaper. They will never put on that mask again except when required by a medical facility.
Often I walk the Lewiston levee and still see some wearing the mask. Most are young people and they will now wear it forever. I see bank tellers and others at drive-in windows still covered. You can’t see their expressions or smiles. And, sadly, they have no faces anymore. The muffled sounds omitted from behind the mask used to be understandable conversation. Their individuality is gone.
What good did the mask do? Did it save any lives considering the fact around 1 million have died in this country from the China virus since it appeared — although cases of the common flu and cold have vanished for the past two years?
And finally, please leave the children alone. Don’t push the vaccines or cover them up. They are more in danger walking to school.
Attempting to control of the people went too far.
John Webb
Reubens
No questions asked
A judge in Florida ruled that the federal government’s mask mandate be struck down.
The headline in the newspaper from the Associated Press was how the judge was considered unqualified by American Bar Association. You had to read most of the article to find out the only reason she was considered unqualified was age-related. It seems like that should have been in the first paragraph in a unbiased news article.
Even more troubling to me is the media going along with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention requiring people to wear a mask.
I would think that for such a rule to go unquestioned shows how the press is not at all curious about government overreach. ...
I have never seen a story on masks where it shows any studies that even hint at a mask slowing the spread of a virus. ...
After two years of wearing masks indoors with no apparent results, other than a sharp rise in crime, it seems like someone would question the need of masking up.
The only study I have been able to find on masks is they decrease the distance droplets of moisture from our mouths travel from 4 feet to 2 feet.
There was no mention of a mask — other than N95s — slowing the spread of any virus.
If the government is going to make a free society wear a face covering, it should be one that protects them, not one that only lets the nonelected people feel important.
Dan Long
Clarkston
Discredited evolution art
During the years, we have all seen evolution art, such as dinosaurs, and charts supposedly showing change from one animal to another.
In our school textbooks, there was the evolution of the horse chart, which was scientifically disproved before I started kindergarten, Professor Ernst Haeckel’s embryos, which he faked, and the usual fish-amphibian-reptile-mammal-to-human layout with no fossil evidence for transitions between them.
The problem with evolution art is that it is just as subjective and speculative as Charles Darwin’s ideas on “descent with modification” from a “common ancestor.”
In 1922, a rancher in Nebraska found an odd tooth and sent it to the American Museum of Natural History where Henry Fairfield Osborn, a paleontologist, identified it as an ape’s tooth. He named it Hesperopithecus: “Western Ape.”
British anatomist Sir Grafton Elliot Smith picked up on the news, had a story printed in the Illustrated London News and commissioned an artist to draw a picture of the “Western Ape,” based on “Java Man.”
Osborn was not happy with the illustration and called it “a figment of the imagination of no scientific value and undoubtedly inaccurate.”
Looking at it today, I have to agree with Osborn. It is not a drawing of our ancestors but a drawing of the future.
Those are two long-haired hippies from the ’60s “getting back to nature.”
Google Nebraska Man and see what you think.
The earlier identification as an ape was retracted in the journal Science in 1927.
Fritz Kettenburg
Riggins