Cart before the horse
I didn’t vote for Aaron von Ehlinger. I don’t particularly care for those that he associates with, both during the legislative session and out of session. They are too far right for me.
But that all aside, I thought his attorney brought out some valid points about there not being House-adopted standards of behavior that could be referenced as “behavior unbecoming of a representative.”
It also sounded like there were no written procedures for bringing a representative to task for “behavior unbecoming.”
Ehlinger’s attorney, I felt, was right when he told him to take the Fifth Amendment because there was still an ongoing investigation by the Boise Police Department.
In other words the House GOPers had the cart before the horse.
They should have waited for the Boise police report and the prosecution of charges before charging ahead with accusations of “behavior unbecoming,” not to mention realizing they were standing on clay feet because they had no documentation defining “behavior unbecoming.”
At least the Senate has more sense.
What all this fiasco boils down to is a GOP witch hunt. The old GOP cronies didn’t like von Ehlinger’s kind and decided to send them a message as to who has the power in the House.
Instead they could end up with political pie in their face. I still wouldn’t vote for Ehlinger or von Ehlinger.
Ged W. Randall
Lewiston
Shame on Giddings
Rep. Priscilla Giddings, I cannot believe what I read by The Associated Press reporting on your conduct while a young woman was terrified, testifying about being raped by one of your colleagues.
You are reported to have “laughed out loud” and “scoffed” as she testified about a life-altering, horrific experience.
Shame on you.
It is abhorrent what happened to that poor young woman. It is absolutely unforgivable how you responded in the ethics hearing on Wednesday.
I am calling on you to resign immediately. People of your character have no place in our Legislature.
Terri Pickens
Boise
Disappointed with Tribune
The Lewiston Tribune has become the region’s leading distributor of anti-science and white nationalist rhetoric, religious dogma and Russian propaganda — and they even pay local idiots to pen deleterious fact-free nonsense.
The Alfords should be so embarrassed by what their newspaper has become that they can’t sleep at night. Sure, they managed to keep their paper publishing, but look at the absolute anti-American, anti-science, anti-factual focus the Lewiston Tribune has now.
How can anyone think selling their reputation as independent journalists was a good thing? How can anyone affiliated with the Tribune be proud of that affiliation today?
The Tribune paid for the rights to publish a column editorial with the title “Whites are hated because they created America.”
Recently, the Tribune has published articles glorifying the insurrectionists who violated the U.S. Capitol (one by the editor himself). This is what it looks like when a publication gives up on fact-based journalism and instead panders to the craziest of the crazy.
We should be sad about the loss of so many independent publications across the nation. We’ve had a front row seat to how it happens. It happens when small local papers start printing what the crazies around them tell them to rather than publishing thoughtful, researched, fact-based journalism.
What’s happened to the Tribune over the last few years is disappointing. It means we can no longer rely upon the Tribune to publish responsible, fact-based information on any of its pages, let alone the opinion pages.
Brian Rhoades
Genesee