Save the postal service
Why is the GOP and our president doing nothing to help save our United States Postal Service?
Surely this should not be a partisan issue as USPS is an essential service that, due to being forced to prefund its pension scheme for all employees for 75 years into the future, has been backed into a corner.
If it hadn’t been for that onerous requirement, it would now be 100 percent solvent. However, it seems that the GOP really wants to force them out of business, regardless of how much this hurts American citizens.
President Donald Trump, I can partially understand, as Amazon (read Jeff Bezos) uses USPS a lot and Bezos is a forceful critic of Trump. So as usual, Donnie Dementia is just lashing out in anger rather than caring about who he hurts as long as Bezos gets hurt.
It’s time for our GOP to grow a spine, pass legislation that re-moves an obligation that no other company has to face and then force Trump to sign it.
Jennifer Walker
Clarkston