Rogers is uninformed
In regards to Rick Rogers’ Feb. 27 letter titled “No such thing”: Rogers asserts that there is no science anywhere that genes carry memories, traumatic or not.
Perhaps he is unaware of the study of Holocaust survivors that found that trauma is passed on to their children’s genes.
There are also studies that are being done to explain why and how organ transplant recipients take on traits of the organ donors.
There is so much more to learn about the human body and our interaction with others and our environment. These are teachings that we native people continue to share and are ridiculed for. Admittedly, some studies can be placed in the “junk science” column. But when you have multiple studies all coming to the same conclusions, then there must be something to it.
Rogers’ rush to judgment can be explained in one of two ways. He is either grossly misinformed. Or he prescribes to the U.S. Constitution and the Catholic church’s mandate by papal bull that we natives are not human. Therefore, we cannot feel trauma.
Whitebull
aka James R. Spencer
Lapwai
Make the sale
We’re all liars, says Howard Miller (Feb. 2).
President Donald Trump has lied 15,000 times. All we ever hear is the same old droning — socialists, libtards, Barack Obama, oh my, and nothing substantive about corporations dictating policy, crumbling infrastructure, impure drinking water or a dying ocean — including when I offer obscure references about his loyalty oath.
You know Hillary Clinton lost to Jesus Trump and Obama didn’t take your sacred guns, right? All those school kids are dead because they weren’t quick enough, right? Yet, you keep droning the National Rifle Association mantra — it’s people, not guns. Yet, children are still dying.
Remember everything that doesn’t suit you or Trump is not fake news, despite the constant squawking.
Jesus Trump claims he and only he can solve our problems with standard fare of chaos, secrecy, exclusion, hate, confusion and white nationalism.
The word conservative has been cast into the midden heap. Republican U.S. senators, Fox News and a personal attorney general have created something light years from conservative.
If we’re libtards and liars, what are you?
Certainly not conservative. Or Republican.
Who is the biggest hypocrite of all? The supposedly devout Mike Pence, who has uttered the same 15,000 lies as Jesus. Come on, hypocrites. Defend kidnapping children. Defend excluding people. Trump said the COVID-19 virus is not worrisome, just a Democratic hoax that will burn off in April. Defend that ignorance.
He pinned the Medal of Freedom on a racist. If these are Christian values, make the sale.
Jim Roach
Moscow
A true hero
The Feb. 19 Lewiston Tribune featured a reprint of interviews with three local men who had survived the Battle of Iwo Jima. One of these men was George Haas.
Haas was horribly wounded during the battle. The tip of his nose was blown off. One eye was lost. The other was badly damaged. His hearing was savaged and lungs were punctured with shrapnel.
In spite of life-changing injuries, George was one of the most positive people we have ever met. His commitment to duty, honor and integrity did not end with his discharge from the Marine Corps. He believed citizenship included service to country. In addition to his profession as a therapeutic counselor, he was actively involved in community service organizations, politics and was a neighbor extraordinaire. He worked at staying informed, using a magnifying glass to read the newspaper and watching daily newscasts. He relished nothing better than a lively conversation around current events.
About a year before he died, his son took him back to Iwo Jima where he met both American and Japanese survivors. He befriended a Japanese soldier who he corresponded with until his death. Haas held no malice or anger toward this once mortal enemy.
Today’s political climate with anger and venom being spewed forth from both sides would have appalled George. The exchange of opinions was always done with civility.
He was a true hero and patriot who left us a model of life well lived. For this we are grateful. Semper Fi, George.
Kent and Sue Henderson
Lewiston