Putting up with nonsense
A message to the congressional Republicans: How much longer are you going to put up with all the nonsense coming out of the White House?
How about putting the country first and your party second?
This president is a disgrace to the office and you know it.
Ron Hall
Moscow
Don’t look away
The Quad Cities is immersed in education, including six institutions of higher learning. We pride ourselves in knowing. We aspire to make the world a better place with the knowledge we have attained.Henceforth, I want to challenge readers on a particular topic. That is abortion. I believe that most of us do not even know what an abortion entails beyond a camouflaged half-truth.
We hear abortion defined as a “right” and a “choice,” but what really happens to both the mother and the baby during an actual abortion procedure?
I ask educated readers to take some time, do the research, and then make an informed decision about abortion. In your search for truth, you will come across statistics — lots of numbers.
Moreover, you will learn that abortion is not actually a “right,” but it is a medical procedure involving harsh chemicals, sharp instruments, serious pain, torn flesh, the shedding of blood and death. I had a difficult time finding forthright information related to what happens to a mother and her baby during an abortion procedure. However, I discovered one website that interviewed a doctor who performed abortions in which he provides clinical descriptions describing the processes of the various types of abortions. You will find the straightforward facts at www.abortionprocedures.com.
For women who are experiencing the crisis of an unplanned pregnancy, there are so many wiser, safer options than abortion. Throughout the Quad Cities, there are professional and compassionate resources that will advocate for you throughout your entire pregnancy and beyond.
Kimberly McCullough
Pullman
Pelosi did her job
I don’t believe House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was — or is —jealous of what President Donald Trump said in his State of the Union Address at all.
Yes, the president had gotten to her, in regard to Pelosi tearing up his speech. I believe it was just out of sheer frustration with him getting away with his criminal activity and trying to cover it all up.
His State of the Union address was like a campaign speech for 2020. A lot of it contained claims to what other presidents before him had already started.
He has manipulated his way all along in the last four years. He always embellishes what he has accomplished. Pelosi had enough, and I can’t say I blame her.
Did you notice how blessed the women in his family were when he apologized to them about the mess he had gotten into? I just wish he would have apologized to the American people as well. But instead, he fired all those who stood up for the truth.
Truth and justice is what America is about. Pelosi was just trying to do her job.
So I wish he would quit calling her names and others who don’t agree with him because that is childish.
Darlene Plant
Clarkston