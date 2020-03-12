The real issues
None of the candidates running for president this year are addressing the two most important issues facing America today. These two issues go hand in hand ...
1. The national deficit.
2. Term limits.
The national deficit is currently north of $23 trillion and expects to rise another $12.3 trillion over the next 10 years if things don’t change. Our interest alone is $479 billion per year. If the national debt were spread among everyone in the U.S., each of us would owe $67,000.
This debt needs to be gotten under control, or one day we will simply run out of money. One day, the Saudis, Japan, China and the rest of the world, will call in our debt. At that point, we will be bankrupt. That means no Social Security, no welfare/food stamps, no farm subsidies, no transportation improvements — nothing. ...
Term limits is something Congress will never vote in. This is something the people will need to get on the ballot through public initiative. ... This job was not designed to be a lifetime job. Term limits will stop the practice of congressmen working the system for personal profit . ...
I don’t care if you are a never-Trumper or a true Trump believer, these two issues should be on everybody’s discussion list. Our current group of congressmen are more interested in creating a legacy, than doing what is right for the country.
Michael Gormley
Lenore
What’s the Tribune hiding?
As usual, the Tribune covers things they want to keep one-sided.
For more than a year, I was trying to get to the truth about Marco Munez. On Tuesday, March 3, the Tribune published a letter from a Mr. (Mike) Epstein, revealing that he was Marco Munez.
I have since met and visited with Mr. Epstein. He is a very nice gentleman. Funny how we agree on a lot of things. Fact is, the Tribune knew all along that Mr. Epstein wrote under the pen name Marco Munez. Also funny that this letter came out after I emailed Nathan Alford and suggested the Tribune host a coffee and doughnut party so I could meet writers of the opinion page in person. I offered to pay for the coffee and doughnuts.
The question now is, how much does the Tribune hide from the public? Could be anything, just so it falls on the side of the Tribune’s point of politics.
I met Mr Epstein in person. We are welcome to visit each other anytime. I am glad I talked in person to Mike Epstein.
No, I will not trust the Tribune in the future. You never know whose toes you’re stepping on.
Jim Griffin
Clarkston
Probation’s not enough
Judge Jay Gaskill gave 15 months of probation to a 22-year-old man who conned a 14-year-old girl into drinking rum and then violently raped her. The judge said he would also make sure he would monitor the man’s drinking during probation.
The jerk could have been sentenced to life in prison. Judge Jay Gaskill should be sentenced to life in prison. And to think he is supposed to be nominated to a Superior Court judge post. Oh, no.
I just don’t get it. He should be dumped into a well and left there forever.
Alan Syron
Kooskia