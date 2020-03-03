Epstein, not Munez
I voted for President Donald Trump and have been very unhappy with him. I have been venting my frustrations by writing obnoxious letters to the Lewiston Tribune for some time now. In those letters I have been somewhat insulting to those who hold viewpoints in opposition to mine. For that, I apologize.
I am a former photographer whose work has been published internationally, with clients such as National Geographic and Sports Illustrated. National Geographic did a television documentary about me and my work.
I also worked as a counselor with the homeless, and was an English teacher in Germany, at the junior high and high school level. I am a songwriter and have produced several compact discs of my work.
I have been writing to various papers during the years using a pen name and never had a problem, until now.
I began using a pen name because I had some bad experiences using my real name and I was tired of it. So I began writing under the name of Marco Munez.
This has turned out to be a source of no little distress to the Tribune, which feels that it has been “hoaxed.”
It was not my intention to hoax them or anyone else.
Anyway, I apologize to the Tribune and its readers and bid Marco adieu as he rides off into the sunset.
Mike Epstein
Clarkston
Beating Trump
I couldn’t make a lot of heads or tails out of Roger Ehler’s letter in the Feb. 2 Tribune. ...
When I said President Donald Trump was desperate, I simply noted that anyone who was in Davos, Switzerland, at a world economic summit but who was constantly tweeting about the impeachment proceedings back home sure seemed desperate about something. ...
As to Ehler’s prediction that Trump will be reelected in 2020, I would certainly hope not, for the sake of our nation. The one thing Ehler said with which I do agree is that the Democratic Party needs to get its act together before the 2020 election. ...
In 2016, I spoke with many Bernie Sanders supporters who refused to vote for Hillary Clinton because they were mad their guy did not win. Did they really think they would be better off with Trump? That was just crazy thinking.
I think Democratic candidates took a step in the right direction recently by pretty much all of them saying they would support whoever might be the eventual nominee. Since Trump got well less than 50 percent of the popular vote in 2016 and likely will get less than 50 percent this time, Democrats need to look at the states holding the critical electoral votes and make sure their candidate wins those states. In some of those key states, Trump won by very small amounts in 2016, so Democrats just need to close those small gaps and hold on to what they already have.
Danny Radakovich
Lewiston