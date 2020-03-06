Check with clerks first
Please contact your local county clerk with any questions about election rules. We are here to answer questions. For example, you do not need a STAR Card to vote, just a regularly issued government identification or a Personal Identification Affidavit.
We are the go-to source for election information.
Patty Weeks
Nez Perce County
Lewiston
Henrianne Westberg
Latah County
Moscow
Clearwater County Clerk Carrie Bird, Idaho County Clerk Kathy Ackerman and Lewis County Clerk Lisa Winner also signed this letter
Fish plan inadequate
The recently released Columbia River System Operations draft environmental impact statement (DEIS) is following the same unproductive path of the previous five biological opinions (BiOp), all of which were rejected in federal court because they did not contain measures adequate to recover wild Snake River salmon and steelhead harmed by the hydroelectric system.
The new DEIS, like those that were rejected, does not address Judge John Redden’s 1993 statement that “the BiOp is geared toward the status quo, with relatively small improvements, when the situation literally cries out for a major overhaul.”
The DEIS is not adequate because the federal agencies’ preferred alternative will not achieve the regional goal that for every 100 juvenile salmon and steelhead (smolts) that leave Idaho on their migration to the sea, at least two to six adult spawners return, with an annual average of at least four.
During the 1950s and 1960s, Snake River salmon and steelhead achieved this level of SARs and we had an abundance of wild fish for our fisheries and for spawning.
The Yakima and John Day rivers that enter the Columbia River downriver from the mouth of Snake River still enjoy this level of SAR, even though salmon from these rivers endure the same ocean conditions and predation as Snake River salmon.
Currently, the average adult return per 100 smolts for wild Idaho salmon and steelhead are 0.9 and 1.6, respectively and the preferred alternative only increases SARs to 1.2 percent and 2.0 percent. If these numbers continue or decline, as anticipated with climate change, extinction will follow.
Richard Scully
Lewiston