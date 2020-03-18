Sign of the times
In my opinion, Express Care clinics were a victim of the times as walk-in clinics have declined in popularity due in large part to smartphone apps. It’s much like WWE’s Four HorseWomen killed the Divas Era, while Nirvana killed hair metal.
Rachel Miller
Lewiston
Round and round
After reading opinions, watching the news and reading tweets posted, one would think there’s been more than enough bickering from both sides of the political spectrum.
Those with even a half a brain would realize it’s not going to make their lives change any time soon, simply because a majority will not live to see it due to age and that continual arguing in lieu of finding compromise goes round and round like a dog chasing its tail.
Nothing gets accomplished in Congress or at the water cooler.
Sometimes, things do get addressed for the better at the local or city levels, simply because we’re neighbors or we know one another from civic functions.
Our Congress and Constitution were formed by the founders to provide legislation for equality, prosperity, safety and security in order to guide others forward based on basic concepts, which include three primary principles: inherent rights, government by the people and separation of powers.
Read the first paragraph slowly and think about what it says. I believe they did it to preserve the fragile independence and because they didn’t want to spend a lifetime in office. They had families, farms and businesses to occupy themselves with. My how times have changed. Gone is that principle and Congress has delegated its authority to more than 430 agencies. That’s an estimate because there’s no detailed accounting.
What have we handed to all children, grandchildren and future generations to deal with? I hope and pray they are up to fixing it.
Mike Petrusky
Clarkston