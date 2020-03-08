Collectively guilty
As required of all those inducted into the U.S. armed forces, in 1969 I took an oath to support and defend the Constitution of the United States. I don’t know that the oath terminated after being honorably discharged, but I think it was a lifetime commitment.
When President Donald Trump similarly swore to uphold the Constitution at his inauguration, I don’t think it meant much to him. Even his supporters know he isn’t one for truth, oaths and promises. He took his wedding vows three times and managed to dodge service in the military and the requisite oath.
Many Trump supporters also have sworn to protect the Constitution, and although the “Pledge of Allegiance” only endorses the flag and the republic, it includes the Constitution. So really, we are all in this democracy together. And as Trump basically shreds the Constitution and its balance of power protections, we are collectively guilty if we let him get away with it.
The impeachment process clearly proved that Trump is willing to compromise our national security for his own political benefit. The World War II generation who liberated Europe should be appalled that Trump seems willing to surrender our ally Ukraine to Russia.
All service men and women and the American citizens who support them should honor their oath and commitment to uphold the Constitution and reject being bought off by this president who progresses with no moral trepidation or shame toward destroying our unique and benevolent 244-year-old political system.
Richard Shafer
Pullman
Rogers is wrong
Rick Rogers has said that the DNA only encodes instructions for the development of physical structures such as the liver, and he says that memories from previous generations are not.
That is not so.
It seems that our inherited DNA does contain events in addition to instructions for physical structures.
Philip Mohan
Moscow
Warming up
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration recently reported 2018 average concentration for carbon dioxide in the atmosphere was 407.4 parts per million. ... On Feb. 25, it was 413.5 ppm.
NOAA stated; “In fact, the last time the atmospheric CO2 amounts were this high was more than 3 million years ago, when temperature was 2-to-3 degrees Celsius ... higher than during the pre-industrial era, and sea level was 15- to-25 meters ... higher than today. ...”
Are NOAA’s figures correct and what was the climate like 3 million years ago?
The answer is in the ... documentary “NOVA Polar Extremes.” This can be Googled. The documentary is narrated by paleontologist Kirk Johnson and its purpose is to give us clues about Earth’s past.
For the last 800,000 years, the atmospheric concentration of carbon dioxide varied between 180 to 300 ppm. When man started burning coal to produce power in the Industrial Revolution, it caused the carbon dioxide concentration to increase, resulting in global warming.
While narrating the documentary, Johnson mentions the meaning of some fossils and clams, dated 3 million years old, found in Skippers Quarry 90 miles inland from Virginia Beach. This was when the carbon dioxide was about 410 ppm, the sea level was 60 feet higher, there was little ice in the Northern Hemisphere and temperatures were 3-to-4 degrees C greater.
Why isn’t the current global temperature as high today as it was 3 million years ago? It is only because Greenland’s ice sheet hasn’t melted yet.
Tom Fellows
Lewiston
How about it, Rick?
Rick Rogers, I read your comment about “No such thing” regarding Nez Perce tribal member Robbie Paul. You stated there is no such thing as genes passing on memory of unresolved trauma. You further went on to say that she was only trying to gain a permanent inter-generational label of a victim.
I would like to ask you, Rick Rogers, do you qualify in the study of the human genes? If you could, would you back up your comment with data research?
Or, is this just one of your personal accounts of “there is just no way”?
No, I am not lambasting you. I’d really like to know how you came up with that conclusion. I, too, would love to learn further information on human gene matter, and what it can and cannot do.
Thank you, Rick Rogers, for starting a conversation.
Steven Sanchez
Lewiston