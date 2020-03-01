Trumpers are in denial
Wayne Vantrease and others think the Lewiston Tribune is so liberal because the newspaper is not afraid to take a look at the truth. It is not interested in covering it up.
The Trump administration is into covering it up so it can get away with whatever it chooses to do.
If you’re with President Donald Trump, you’re not allowed to think for yourself. Just follow your vindictive leader who doesn’t know his own lies from the truth. They call it denial, the opposite of reality.
I guess that’s why this country is so divided — it’s truth versus denial.
If you’re a Christian, you believe in admitting when you’re wrong, apologizing and then growing from it. If you don’t admit, you don’t grow or mature as a human being. The three things that can bring you off your high horse is what the Bible teaches. Admit your error. Believe God has forgiven you. Confess God is your leader.
Being humble brings new joy. I believe you as a Christian expect more from your children than you do of this president.
Would you in all faith allow your children to be so vindictive as the man in the White House is? It’s downright shameful. ...
It’s not the Tribune’s fault the way Trump behaves. It just reports the news and that’s the truth. ...
Most of his State of the Union address was boasting of things that weren’t true and exaggerating the rest. He has divided this country beyond measure.
Darlene Plant
Clarkston
Unify the country
Brother against brother, friend against friend. That was the Civil War of the 1860s, the Vietnam War of the 1960s and the newest “war,” the election of 2020. The impeachment trial, political debates and the primary/caucus process have reinforced hyperpartisanship and polarization in America.
The Tribune’s Civility Project proposed the online poll question: What do you think of the state of civility in the U.S.?
In it, 364 people weighed in with a one-third consensus that divisiveness and incivility dominate American society and politics. ...
Noting how politicians utilize mass media, social media and TV bias to exploit political division, the PBS NewsHour was seeking answers on how to heal our current divide. So Judy Woodruff, the PBS NewsHour anchor, asked three historians: “How do the American people work their way through this present divide?”
The answers could be summed up in three words: “We the People.”
As the Founding Fathers are surely looking down upon us, they must be marveling over the stability of the checks and balances they created while being equally dismayed about political divisions that have erupted from our two-party democracy. ...
The historians noted there isn’t a quick fix (except, heaven forbid, a crisis) and that the process of change can be tedious and slow. ...
Our present generation of self-aggrandizing and narcissistic politicos need to fade away and make room for a new generation who seek to bring people together, not to divide . ...
The bottom line: Register, vote and change the system.
Alan Goddard
Clarkston
Discuss dam breaching
I was encouraged to read a recent newspaper article about Gov. Brad Little’s task force to promote salmon and steelhead recovery to Idaho waters.
The task force includes participants from hydropower, railroads, Native American groups, ranchers, farmers, outfitters and fishing guides.
The article explained that decades-long salmon/steelhead recovery has been essentially ineffective and the issue of breaching the four dams on the Snake River must be addressed.
This has been a traditionally contentious issue among these various groups. This coalition has now agreed, after years of wrangling, that the time for cooperation and problem-solving has come.
They determined that none of the challenges to breaching these dams on the Snake River are insurmountable.
This is good news. It is a recognition that previous efforts for fish recovery have been incomplete and that it is time for serious discussions about breaching.
As Patrick Wilson, professor of natural history at the University of Idaho, states, “We are not recovering salmon, we are merely preventing them from going extinct.”
The effort is receiving political recognition and support from Idaho Congressman Mike Simpson and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee.
This is a complicated issue that will take time to see through to completion. Meanwhile, the salmon and steelhead numbers are dwindling. Please contact your representatives and encourage them to support the momentum provided by the salmon/steelhead recovery task force.
Thomas Benson
Worley
Resuscitating civility
Recently the Lewiston Tribune toured promoting civility. One wonders what or whose civility was promoted.
Eugene Robinson’s, who has proven himself a racist with his hateful writing?
Leonard Pitts, an extension of Eugene Robinson?
Is it the arrogant civility found in many staff editorials?
Or maybe the kookie civility found in the letters section where writers call President Donald Trump’s supporters Nazis, then in the same letter promote lawless socialism?
Perhaps it is the civility of Tribune past, whose long-time support of Sen. Frank Church aided and abetted the noble senator’s heist of more than 3 million acres of land from the citizens of Idaho. Identity politics and class warfare are at the root of uncivil discourse.
Our government for the benefit of society is based on the Constitution of God-given rights that promotes liberty.
Once we admit there aren’t any political sides concerning the Constitution and promote equal justice and liberty, then the heartbeat of civility can be resuscitated.
Kevin O. Thomason
Craigmont