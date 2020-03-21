Vote yes
So, you want to pick my nursing home? You better have a good education and a place for me to go, because you owe me or I will spend all your inheritance.
A couple of years ago, our granddaughter said to her father (our son): “Watch out old man. I pick your nursing home.”
It was again a reminder that our youth need the education and resources to “take care of the elders” when the time comes.
We believe that support for Garfield County Hospital is a critical requirement to continue a community atmosphere. Health providers and long-term care service provide a sound basis for a positive environment.
Continued investments in our community provide the infrastructure for stability that we all can enjoy in Pomeroy.
We are supporting the levy for the Garfield County Hospital and know that our granddaughter will have a sound place for our long-term care if we don’t spend her inheritance early.
Please join us and vote yes on April 28.
Wayne and Sharon Davis
Pomeroy
Teach both lessons
I am responding to Mary Ann Funk’s March 1 letter.
As Lewiston’s parks and recreation director for more than 30 years being responsible for maintenance of the city libraries and a Lewiston School Board member for eight years, I have the upmost respect for our school librarians, like yourself, and the ones who have and still work for Lewiston’s library. ...
I am appalled at your statement that “libraries don’t exist to teach responsibility.” I understand the primary goal is to teach literacy, especially for our youth, but it boggles my mind that you don’t believe the two can’t and shouldn’t be intertwined.
I am further inflamed by your statement that “no one benefits when a child or young adult stops learning, reading or developing literacy skills because of an inability to pay. ...”
There is no reason that a child or young adult need to ever suffer those consequences if they are taught the need to be responsible for their actions and just have the common sense to return the books taken from the library by the date they are due and get more.
My thought is they will learn a lesson in responsibility if they return a book late and are told, “Come back in two weeks and get another one without a fine, but you can’t have another today because you didn’t bring books back on time.”
I don’t think the delay will stunt their literary development or reveal their parents’/guardians’ financial status. ...
Lynn C. Moss
Lewiston
Guardian angels
I recently contracted the metapneumovirus. At 72, with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma, it hit me hard. It’s a cold virus on steroids and attacks the upper respiratory system.
For more than a week at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, I witnessed a platoon of guardian angels disguised as dedicated doctors, nurses, respiratory, physical therapists and phlebotomists wage war, day and night, against a bug that seemed bent on taking me out of the picture. Fortunately, the virus lost the battle.
There are no words in any language that can express my gratitude for the professional care I received throughout this ordeal. Over the last 15 years, I have had extended stays on the third and fourth floors at St. Joe’s for various illnesses. Each time, the care has been above reproach.
How fortunate we are to have such talent and dedication in our midst.
To all those who took care of me, day and night, thank you.
Richard “Chip” Spencer
Culdesac
More of the same
I read the article on the latest lower Snake River environmental impact statement and it sounds like more of the same.
All those who make money off the backs of the salmon that are part of our treaty with the U.S. government continue to get their way. It is sad to me to see the salmon go the way of the buffalo on the plains. It is very sad that all those who benefit from the dams totally discount the Nez Perce tribal membership and our rights. The hatcheries, drawdowns and other measures that are supposed to bring back salmon have failed already and will fail in the future.
The current system is not working. We need a real solution.
The money from Bonneville Power Administration doesn’t provide more salmon, only money that can be used to manipulate people.
We need to take a stand to bring back the salmon.
Breach the dams.
Julian Matthews
Pullman
Values public transit
This letter is long overdue. In the past, I have written many letters about Public Transportation Benefit Area (PTBA — previously Valley Transit), mainly to keep PTBA in the public eye.
I have made good use of the bus, but never as much as since 2013 when I moved up on Washington Street off Libby. I did live at Hillview RV Park for 12 years. Now, I rely on the bus to go everywhere I want to go, i.e. the RV park to visit the manager and good friend, Sharp’s, doctor, bank, etc.
I thank God for PTBA — Gregg, Ginny, dispatchers and drivers are awesome. They are more like friends. Bless you all.
Karen Roberts
Clarkston