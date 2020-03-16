Earn my vote, Democrats
The Democratic Party has gone too far this time. Instead of having a true primary of ideals between a progressive and a neo-liberal, they flooded the primary with more than 22 other candidates, including the faux-progressive Elizabeth Warren.
Having so many candidates had the purpose of drowning out Bernie Sanders’ message, and allowing Biden to hide in plain sight. If the debates were Bernie vs. Biden from the beginning, do you think Biden would still have given away speaking time? They then had all other openly corrupt Democrats drop out in unison but had Warren stay in to spoil. When she left, she refused to endorse her so-called “friend” because strangers were rude to her online. It turns out the other two dozen candidates in the race had only two goals: maintain the status quo and stop Bernie at all cost.
Now it appears the head of the Democratic Party will be the man who pushed Reagan to escalate the War on Drugs. Biden used to brag that “Biden’s Crime Bill” from the ‘90s gives the death penalty to “everything but jaywalking.”
Joe Biden wrote the bankruptcy reform bill that made it impossible to get rid of student loan debt during bankruptcy. The amount of student debt is now $1.6 trillion. That’s more than credit card debt.
If Biden’s the nominee, he will lose the election to Trump, because a ton of active voters like myself will simply refuse to vote in November. It’s not too late. Earn my vote.
Ryan Isbelle
Lewiston
Great story on the Sobottas
I want to give a giant shout-out to the Lewiston Tribune for their article on Bob and Loretta Sobotta, their family and the Lapwai community.
Bob and Loretta have contributed so much to the successes of so many in our area.
I was privileged to work with Bob for many years. During this time, I got to know his family, extended family and many community members.
The article brought back so many fond memories of Lapwai’s successes, not only in athletics, but also in academics, drama, band, vocational programs and of course the arts.
Bob was a fabulous mentor to me, and Loretta is one of the most beautiful people, inside and out, I have ever known. Thanks for the memories.
Ruth Wilkinson Cannon
Clarkston
Listen to the real experts
A week before President Trump addressed the nation from the Oval Office about the coronavirus, he urged us to go to work and expressed his “hunch” that the virus would just go away.
Now that it is evident that this is a serious problem, he is listening to scientists. Hopefully, this signals that he will start admitting when experts know more than he does and allowing them to help make decisions that will save lives.
Unfortunately, this is just not who our president is, and he is not likely to change his behavior. Trump’s conduct emphasizes how important it is for us to elect leaders who will act in the best interest of the country, not just the wealthy class.
When the coronavirus was beginning to spread in the United States, Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient Rush Limbaugh said on his radio program that COVID-19, the disease it causes, was like the common cold. The president had downplayed the coronavirus up until his Oval Office address. Now, we are in panic mode.
We need to put political differences aside and listen to the real experts.
Wyatt Coil
Orofino