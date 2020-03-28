More lies from Trump
King Jesus Trump has been personally profiting through the power of the presidency. ...
Immediately upon ascending, he doubled the annual membership dues at Mar-a-Lago to $200,000. Next, Jesus has been charging government employees $650 per night, according to the New York Times. Apparently, these workers have no choice on overnight arrangements when working out of town. The National Security Agency obliged, but was ordered to remain hush, hush, thus keeping Jesus’ money flowing.
Trump is not alone in profiting. According to CBS News, so too have Baltimore slumlords and moneychangers Ivanka and Jared Trump, whose properties in “Kushnerville” have helped them rake in about $80 million. ...
Now we’re in the middle of a health crisis. First, Jesus Trump said not to worry, the disease will burn off in the April heat. Next, he said COVID-19 was a Chinese and Democratic hoax and plot to oust him. This week, Jesus declared a national emergency. ...
Trump doesn’t know the difference between a hoax, pandemic and an empty hole.
The Republican king cut a pandemic assistance program for one simple reason — the program was former President Barack Obama’s. Now, we must put up with another hypocrite, Vice President Mike Pence, who is the go-to charlatan for the coronavirus disease. Thus, “Dr.” Pence’s team of bought-and-paid-for “doctors” must clear all findings with him, which are, of course, “edited for content,” before allowing public access.
“Edited for content” is a euphemism for lying, because that’s what Trump and Pence do best.
Jim Roach
Moscow
Family’s rights violated
... After sitting in on a recent Clearwater County Republican Central Committee meeting, ... I have a comment I wish to make specifically to you, Sheriff Chris Goetz. ...
The response you gave to a gentleman asking where you stood as a lawman regarding the importance of “keeping one’s word” was not only disgraceful but quite maligning. Although the questioner made no reference to your deceptive actions in ordering and carrying out a sudden, brutal SWAT team raid and eviction of the Nickerson family from their ranch on Nov. 12, you sensed immediately and correctly that it was indeed that particular betrayal that the gentleman had in mind. ...
Right up until that very November morning, you, as their chief law enforcement officer, had assured and reassured the family that they could always count on your fair dealing and your official protection.
I believe you have to know that it was blatantly false and disingenuous of you to claim that the Nickersons had been threatening some sort of violence, and that made it necessary for you to take sudden action against them “to avoid a situation where someone could get hurt. ...”
All they ever did was stand admirably firm and resolute in demanding their natural-born and constitutionally guaranteed rights to due legal process. ...
For ... us to condemn and penalize the brave, prayerful stand taken by the Nickerson family, ... we would need to condemn and punish as well the selfless, courageous action taken by the colonial Minutemen. ...
Carol Asher
Kamiah
Following propaganda
The commentary by Cindy Agidius on hemp, marijuana and vaping is mostly correct. But she has fallen victim to tobacco company propaganda with her statement that “nicotine itself is not harmful.” ( Lewiston Tribune, March 15).
I am a retired organic chemist with an interest in alkaloids, such as nicotine, and I can assure you that nicotine is indeed an extremely poisonous and carcinogenic natural insecticide. It was not the smoke, not the tar, but chronic nicotine poisoning that killed off a couple of my graduate school friends as soon after they reached age 60, a quarter-century ago.
Selling tobacco is an inherently sleazy business. It is great for the sellers because they can trap teenagers into a lifetime addiction that is extremely difficult to break. The victims are happy at first because nicotine makes them feel good, especially because it soothes nicotine withdrawal symptoms. But that heart attack or lung cancer doesn’t feel so good.
Don Matteson
Pullman
Defends Dugger
I have often wondered over the years if Nick Gier, in his letters to the Lewiston Tribune, knew what he was talking about and was credible.
His March 15 criticism of Marvin Dugger’s Feb. 23 column has convinced me he is either ignorant of many facts or is playing very loosely with the truth.
Gier needs to know the following:
1. President Richard Nixon was never impeached by the House of Representatives. He resigned on Aug. 9, 1974.
2. President Bill Clinton was never impeached for abuse of power. He was impeached for perjury (lying in a federal district court proceeding) and obstruction of justice.
3. Alan Dershowitz, a well respected liberal Democrat, never said (or declared) that a president “can do anything he wants as long as he has the public interest in mind.”
4. Only an ignoramus would conclude that due process (under any definition) was extended to President Donald Trump by the House Judiciary Committee.
5. Gier should follow his own advice and “be more careful about who he calls fools.”
Mr. Gier, you owe Dugger an apology. However, I don’t believe we will ever see it in print.
Steve Rice
Lewiston