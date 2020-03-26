Hunker down
Honest to pity, James Rockwell: Bashing the media for informing us about COVID-19? (Lewiston Tribune, March 15). Is your middle name “Trump”?
From which irrational garden do you pluck such silliness?
Newspapers are keeping an anxious public educated and updated during a scary time of uncertainty — not spreading, supporting or profiting from the virus. With shallow national leadership, newspapers and reputable media sources are providing the best link to information and assessments of this viral issue. I have not noticed any headline that was sensationalized and not one word that would promulgate paranoia or stampede hysteria — let alone destroy health and wealth.
“Buried” in the text was the “small story” of truth and the reason for your letter: wealth — and your concern about its jeopardized condition. I would suggest you buy more toilet paper, hunker down with the rest of us — and read the Tribune for facts and updates.
Shelley Dumas
Grangeville
Color him American
I see that in the Feb. 22 Lewiston Tribune someone named John Webb from Reubens decided to take my name in vain. I don’t know Webb and he does not know me. If we ever met, he left such a lacking impression that I don’t recollect him at all.
Webb was seething about the “lefties” and was angry because of a negative reaction to his so-called “MAGA” hat. Well, if that hat caused someone to yell at him, steal the hat, key his car, etc., that is just plain wrong conduct by them.
People such as Webb don’t, however, understand why the “MAGA” hats make people angry. Many people, including me, believe that the USA was the greatest nation on Earth when it was created and it is still the greatest nearly 250 years later.
So I, and people like me, find the “MAGA” hats insulting. Our great nation does not need to be made “great again” by President Donald Trump and his ilk.
By the way, Mr. Webb, the color blood-red, standing alone, is the color of choice of international communism.
I have decided to get my own hat made. It has American colors — red, white, and blue. It will have the initials “TGIA”, meaning “Thank God I’m American.”
That is a sentiment I can line up with. If any of you want to join me, contact Artbeat by the blue bridge. They will be happy to make one for you as well.
Danny Radakovich
Lewiston