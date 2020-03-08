Trump’s a mob boss
President Donald Trump was heard telling a group of people at a dinner in April 2018 to “get rid of” Marie Yovanovitch, the U.S. ambassador to Ukraine. His exact words were: “Get rid of her. Get her out tomorrow. I don’t care. Get her out tomorrow. Take her out. OK? Do it.”
This is the president of the U.S. telling people to “get rid of her. Take her out.” This is not a mob boss talking. It is Donald J. Trump.
While talking to the newly elected Ukrainian president, Trump described Yovanovitch as “bad news” and told President Volodymyr Zelensky that she was “going to go through some things.” Yovanovitch took what Trump was saying about her as threats. I would certainly have taken them as threats if he had said them about me.
Yovanovitch, a career diplomat since the mid-1980s, was removed from her position of ambassador to Ukraine when allies of the president mounted a targeted campaign against her. She provided truthful testimony in the House impeachment trial of Trump.
During her testimony, Trump started tweeting about her. When told that he was tweeting as she was testifying, she said “It’s very intimidating.”
Trump was trying to intimidate a witness to stop her from testifying.
This is the kind of president we have in Washington, D.C., now — one who thinks he is a mob boss who can have people intimidated and “taken out.”
Joan Vanhorn
Lewiston
Nice but impotent
“Civility,” wrote A.L. “Butch” Alford, evoking the image of genial Bill Hall.
In politics civility, a noble goal, is in short supply. When President Donald Trump was elected, the hair-triggers of Paul Oman, Marco Munez and Danny “Yack-yack” Radakovich were set to full-automatic and civility was jettisoned.
For example, how much civility did Vince Foster, Jeffrey Epstein or Phil Haney (alleged to have committed suicide on Feb. 21), receive from our political masters?
In 1992, FBI sniper Lon Horiuchi murdered Vicki and Sammy Weaver in Ruby Ridge because Randy Weaver would not become an FBI informant. The year after that, 1993, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives conducted a 51-day siege, then incinerated 76 men, women, and children at Waco, Texas.
Where was the civility?
The message of our political masters was “Die.”
The scale of those operations was smaller but the end was the same as the Nazis’ 1942 goal — you’re terminated.
When our political masters say die, we deplorables expire.
Civility? It’s nice, but impotent.
Bridger Barnett
Clarkston
Quoted out of context
On Feb. 20, William L. Spence wrote: “Idaho Gov. Brad Little threw cold water on several major legislative initiatives Wednesday morning, including a proposed property tax freeze and a plan to restrict transgender participation in school sports. ‘I don’t think we ought to be sending signals that we’re intolerant in Idaho,’ Little said about the latter bill, which prohibits transgender women from participating in female sports programs.”
For those who like their news unfiltered by the Lewiston Tribune’s political POV, the conference, titled “Gov. Little on the record with Idaho Press Club” can be seen on YouTube.
It turns out Spence spiked a lot of the governor’s response to ... Madison Hardy on the women’s athletics bill (approximately minute 46 in the video).
In context, Little said, “I don’t think we ought to be sending signals that we’re intolerant in Idaho. That’s my personal position. On the other hand, you know, some of the stories about what could happen down the road and lot of legislation is introduced about what could happen and that’s part of the process and I look forward to seeing what takes place at that point in time.”
Looking forward to reading a vetted bill is not throwing cold water on it, no matter how much Spence and his masters at the Tribune would like it to be.
While Nathan Alford lectures us on a civility note, he misses his own reliability beam: Readers cannot trust the news here to be free of political bias. ...
Thomas A. Hennigan
Asotin