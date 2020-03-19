Being civil
The Civility Project is very interesting to say the least.
Basically, it is simple. Put Hillary Clinton in jail and get off President Donald Trump’s ass.
Then we can talk.
Jack Marshall
Lewiston
Proof of God
When the building blocks of DNA are created in a test tube, they are always split 50/50 between left-handed (left twist) and right-handed.
All life on Earth has exclusively left-handed amino acids. Any right-handed amino acid ruins the DNA.
How did the first self-replicating life form manage to accidentally get all left-handed amino acids in the correct sequence at the same time, then protect that DNA strand from what must have been an extremely hostile environment?
A recent probability calculation indicates that it is wildly unlikely to happen without some uber-natural assistance. Like one chance in 100 gazillion (1 chance in 10, followed by 41,000 zeros).
Against these staggering odds, are you going to face God on judgment day and tell him you thought life was an accident? ...
We were created. It is impossible for life to have spontaneously created itself from mud. To anyone willing to look, the evidence for intelligent design surrounds us.
If you were created, then you were created for a purpose. What purpose? Wouldn’t the creator be willing to tell you? He did and he does.
The answer is found in the best-selling book in the universe — the Bible.
If you want to know who Jesus is, start in the New Testament, the Gospels and the book of John. God knows that your life has meaning and purpose. When you find those two things, you will find something no atheist will ever find — the path to true love, true peace and true contentment. ...
Keith Borgelt
Kamiah