Democrats’ dystopian dream
Every single Democratic presidential candidate has endorsed the Green New Deal, which will outlaw internal combustion engines and all fossil fuels; everything must run on electricity.
The demand for electricity will multiply 20 times present use.
Where will we get all this new electrical energy?
Renewable sun and wind, the environmentalists answer.
That works for good days but what about the bad days and nights with neither wind nor sun?
The answer is backup sources that must be able to instantly supply up to 100 percent of America’s electricity demand.
Electricity is like water flowing through wires, and when the dams are torn out we cannot use water to generate electricity.
No coal, oil or gas for backup sources.
Environmentalists say “no, no” to nuclear power plants.
The nation would need to add a very expensive and complex power grid.
Storing electricity in batteries is very expensive, difficult and impossible for a nation the size of America.
Pumping water back into the reservoirs is the most efficient way to store solar and wind electricity. Remember, the dams were unnecessarily removed.
There is no place to go for affordable, dependable electricity.
Alas, in this dystopian world, we have voted out dependable electricity many days and nights of the year (no lights, no heating, no air conditioning, no TV, no computers).
And your ice cream will melt.
Don’t think it can’t happen with the new radical Democratic Party in power.
Jim Emmert
Kamiah
Delivering the news
We live in rural Latah County. We’re retired and immensely enjoy our early morning routine. The newspaper arrives around 6 a.m. I know that there are many of us who not only read the paper from cover to cover with coffee, conversation with our partners and intrigue to discover what is happening not only in the world but also the local world that we live in. The Tribune is consistent providing us with up-to-date national, state, and local news. Add one of the best sports sections, feature sections, excellent editorial page (I don’t always agree), classified, cartoons, games, puzzles and great photos and your paper is the only way that we want to start our morning.
You see, being retired does not mean that we do not desire to remain relevant and to know about our country, our state and our neighbors. ...
Most of your readers already know this. I am writing this letter to acknowledge and thank a person I only have viewed in passing for the past two years. He is the reason I can count on starting my day at 6 a.m. Delivering papers and driving 125 miles a day has to be grueling. I saw his route is looking for another carrier. I will miss his dedication and consistency. Please thank him for me and everyone on his route.
While you are at it, please thank all of your paper delivery workers who work in a world of ambiguity, darkness, challenge and lack of verbal appreciation.
Mike Kinziger
Deary