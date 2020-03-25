Drop Luckovich
The Mike Luckovich opinion page cartoons are not really satire. For most Idahoans, they are not funny or insightful. They are usually hateful, spiteful, false and irritating. Routinely, they attempt to denigrate Republicans as crude, stupid, mean, ignorant, dirty, obese and filled with blind worship for President Donald Trump.
The majority of the citizens of Idaho voted for Trump and will do so again, in spite of the hateful vitriol shown by Lewiston Tribune’s choice of political “satire.”
Surely the editorial staff at the Lewiston Tribune realizes how divisive and offensive these mischaracterizations are to those who pay for Tribune subscriptions.
Please, show your journalistic integrity by eliminating the Lukovich hate speech from an otherwise decent newspaper.
Keith Borgelt
Kamiah
No escape
The coronavirus will be ubiquitous by Easter. Like the asteroid that could wipe us out next week or in 2 million years, no one can avoid exposure. The world’s billionaires have had it with President Donald Trump and he keeps threatening them through his incompetence.
This pandemic will cause less product and service. Who’s going to fix the Gulfstream? Is my villa safe? Where’s the beef?
The stock market is the blood pressure and pulse of Earth. Every time Trump says something stupid, the market crashes. Then he lies and the market goes up. Then he undermines his staff and the market sinks.
Nobody likes “market firsts” every few days.
Never mind the idea Trump will not accept defeat or will try to stop the election.
The 2,500 billionaires who own our planet will not endure four more years of him.
Poor Trump. There will be no more grovel fests. Just a couple of cronies fighting to win his favor is not enough. He needs massive cheers and applause.
You can tell this from his curt press briefings. He pauses for applause that never comes and it drives him nuts.
It won’t be long. Despite advice to the contrary, he will have a rally with the usual tight camera shot so the 100 or so drones — including the same three paid token minorities — will make it look like a crowd.
Remember, contagious diseases, like asteroids and hemorrhoids, don’t care what you got.
Richard Strongoni
Moscow