Not sensible
Recently, gun owners dressed in camo and wearing military helmets were allowed to bring loaded AR-15s into the Lincoln, Neb., Capitol but #MomsDemand weren’t allowed to bring protest signs.
In Idaho, a man presented his 11-year-old granddaughter as a pawn to the Idaho legislators to pursue more gun legislation.
This was an 11-year-old armed with a loaded AR-15.
Grandpa, you missed the boat when you didn’t outfit her with a handgun and clips, a 26.1-inch, 12-gauge shotgun and bandoleers.
How about a golf bag cart with a sniper rifle?
What kind of pursuit of arrogance do you represent?
Please pull your head out of your sandbox.
Wait, where is your flamethrower?
The drive to arm every individual in the country, let alone our state, is like a zombie drive. Why all the inadequacies?
I am not against responsible guns and ownership or use. But the attitude of “It’s mine and I can do anything” is not sensible.
Jim Hood
Lewiston
Rogers’ white supremacy
I am writing in hope of calling out numerous forms of white supremacy Rick Rogers’ Feb. 27 letter put forth.
Perhaps Rogers’ rigid scientific application is getting in the way of a woman speaking ... about her trauma and using terms that have the broadest and most current descriptive analogs today for her audience to absorb. ...
Perhaps she believes something inherently nonscientific. It is not your place to criticize a woman for her experience, nor the vocabulary she chooses to use to describe the very real trauma experienced in this country. ...
The whites held beliefs that a descriptive and rational “scientific” approach should be held higher than that of someone who, through the lens of historic white supremacy, is relating her story of trauma to those minds that might better understand white-cultured words. ...
Instead of sifting through her words and looking to criticize a belief, ... look at the message she is trying to convey. What is her experience? How does she link that to today’s white supremacist adherence toward scientific pragmatism to have a belief that trauma unresolved still affects generations?
A quick internet query should yield a trove of recent and, sadly, historic tragedies carried out on indigenous women’s bodies and minds from the moment white people came to this land.
Look no further than the male-dominated statue on the Lewis-Clark State College campus where a man directs men and a woman is subjugated. The story of Sacajawea is a testament to intergenerational, unresolved trauma.
Andrew R. Tucker
Lewiston