Fear Trump
“We should be frightened,” Marc Johnson wrote, referring to Trump (Tribune Feb. 28) and quoting William McRaven “… There is nothing to stop the triumph of evil.”
Trump is a very dangerous man. “Vindicated” by Mueller’s probe and the impeachment investigation, there is no one to stop him from doing anything to win reelection. He has the power and money to win again, even if polls suggest otherwise. Who will stand up to him?
I fear four more years of Republican fealty to the president, eviscerating justice, shredding our international alliances, and gutting the environment. Four more years of his infantile, vindictive, unscrupulous and incompetent leadership. He is a disgrace to our country and all that we stand for.
The polls were wrong about the 2016 election, and I fear they’ll be wrong again. So, get out there and vote, no matter what. Let’s vote for integrity, honesty and decency.
E. Patrick Fuerst
Moscow
Nice work, Marvin
I want to Congratulate Marvin F. Dugger on his column of Feb. 23. It was the most provocative of all articles that day. It should put people to thinking properly for a change.
Keep up the good work.
Leona Armstrong
Lewiston
County is singing a different tune
Why would the city of Lewiston help the county put in its new courthouse when Councilor Bob Blakey got told by Commissioner Doug Havens that the county didn’t need anyone’s help?
Interesting that the county has continued the sales tax that was for the jail beyond the payout, so that they would have money for another project.
Didn’t the county sue the URA for the same kind of thing? Wasn’t it the county that wanted the URA finance zones shut down as soon as their listed projects were done?
Is the county trying to avoid a vote on a bond for the courthouse? Why didn’t the taxpayers get to vote on this? Where’s TAUT when you need them?
Interesting that the county said that it had been increasing the tax levy by 3 percent for most of the years of the last decade. Yet some of the commissioners are more than willing to point fingers at the city for being the problem with property tax increases while the council has been trying to be frugal with property tax increases and has built up a substantial “foregone” tax reserve.
How big is the county’s foregone reserve? How big is the county’s general fund reserve? The city’s is about 90 operational days.
Ged W Randall
Lewiston
Speak out against logging plans
For those of you who love to fish, hike and enjoy nature, please contact the Forest Service and tell them not to move forward with the East Saddle Integrated Restoration Project. It would log 400 acres near the Toboggan Ridge Road and treat 3,500 acres in the area with prescribed burning.
The Cayuse Creek and Kelly Creek drainages, both excellent cold water habitat for bull trout and westslope cutthroat, and Moose Mountain Roadless area, known for its wild lands and elk composition, would be affected by logging and road construction.
The proposal calls for a positive economic impact to the region even though the logs would most likely go to mills in Montana rather than Idaho.
Please send your comments by Monday to Ann Boykin, North Fork Ranger District, 12740 HWY 12, Orofino, ID 83544 or email comments to northern-clearwater- north-fork-@usda.gov.
Fred W. Rabe
Moscow