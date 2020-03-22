Finds this fishy
Earlier, I stated Clearwater County Sheriff Chris Goetz received state dollars for helicopter searches in June 2016 that were paid directly to Hillcrest Aircraft. In February 2017, the dollars first were being paid to the Backcountry Medic account before payment was made to Hillcrest Aircraft through the Backcountry Medic account.
I also stated there was no place on the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue reimbursement form for the sheriff to receive those state dollars. It is for search and rescue volunteer equipment use, not for a sheriff’s office expense. ...
If the sheriff was able to receive state money for a search and rescue mission, he would have a state agency to request those dollars. Payment would be made directly to the sheriff’s office, not filtered through the search and rescue treasury and then the Backcountry Medic account to make payment to Hillcrest Aircraft.
There’s something fishy there.
Now comes December 2017. The new treasurer, Robert Reineke, reports receipt of reimbursement dollars, presumably from search and rescue reimbursement, in the amount of $3,000 with an asterisk: “*helicopter cost invoice pending.”
The reimbursement form reads: “*Aircraft hours — Must keep receipts for these items. Submit copies of receipts with reimbursement request.”
How can you receive reimbursement for aircraft hours without a copy of the receipts unless you fabricated a receipt?
The aircraft hours on the search and rescue reimbursement form are for members for aircraft such as the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Air Posse, not for a sheriff’s “helicopter cost.”
Frederick Allen
Orofino
Thanks, students
I am writing to express my thanks to the students of Clarkston and Lewiston high schools for their efforts to raise money for nonprofit organizations as part of the Golden Throne competition.
I attend exercise classes sponsored by Rock Steady Boxing LC Valley. The workout is designed to be intense and focused on building core area muscles, which aid in maintaining balance. For people with Parkinson’s disease, participation in a vigorous exercise program can improve mobility and improve your quality of life while reducing the risk of falls. While I would never tell our coaches, the workouts, while tough, are often fun.
In the last year, the Rock Steady Boxing LC Valley found a larger gym and acquired additional equipment, which allows the coaches to vary the workouts. This keeps them interesting.
As someone who is directly benefiting from your efforts to support nonprofit groups in the area, I would like to thank the Golden Throne organizers and especially the students for their efforts to support nonprofit groups in the valley.
Thank you, also, for choosing Rock City Boxing LC Valley as one of the nonprofit groups you donated funds to.
Keith Lawrence
Lewiston
Barging makes sense
In a recent letter, Rusty Bentz talked about barging fish and how it put up high fish counts. This makes way more sense than expensive dam removals. It would also take away the need for high water releases from upstream dams, which doesn’t seem to be working anyway.
It would allow people who use the reservoir while full during summer recreation and fishing.
They were promised this when the dam was built.
No drawdowns were mentioned when the dam was being talked about before it was built.
Had there been, I would have voted against the dam and kept the river.
I’m in favor of a more natural release of water. High water in August has got to be changing the way fish and animals live along the river.
Barging makes more common sense than dam removal. But the ocean is still the biggest problem for the fish.
Abel Workman
Weippe
Invoking God
A recent Sunday opinion page featured instability by David Ignatius, President Donald Trump deemed unsuitable by Michael Gerson, a discussion of how Democrats want victory from Dana Milbank while Marc Thiessen preferred a socialist to socialism.
Earlier, there was Bernie Sanders ranting and raving about Trump being a racist, a hypocrite and a liar.
For the last week, Congressman Adam Schiff accused the president of being responsible for this coronavirus.
For the last three years, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Sen. Charles Schumer, Schiff and all the news media have crucified Trump.
Yes, Jim Hoisinger of Grangeville (“Leave judgment to God,” March 10), when Pelosi tore up Trump’s speech, I watched her tear up the Constitution and the Bill of Rights. Mr. Hoisinger, you invoked God and he has given us free choice. And most Americans have taken it for granted.
Really, Pelosi, Schiff and the news media are pushing for socialism.
Also, I noticed Pelosi and Shiff invoking God these last six months on impeachment hearings.
Howard Miller
Asotin
Commends Havens
I would like to thank Nez Perce County Commissioner Doug Havens for clarifying in his Facebook post (Nez Perce County Republicans) where the money would be coming from for the proposed county courthouse.
Ged W. Randall
Lewiston