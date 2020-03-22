Prison system insane
I find it sad that society still blocks the progress for prisoners re-entering the streets.
It’s a fact of life that people will get out of prison. How does Lewiston want these individuals coming back out of prison —with hateful feelings or them trying to be successful?
Rehabilitation means to return to normal.
The Idaho prison system is broken and has been for years. I have done 30 years in this prison system and I’ve seen Band-Aid after Band-Aid placed on the problem.
To do something over and over again and expecting a different outcome is insanity. Re-entering society after five years or more behind bars is hard. To function again is heartbreaking and a drug addict will turn to drugs again because of depression. Drug and alcohol abuse is rampant with parolees.
The system is set up for a person on parole to fail and there needs to be more work centers and jobs for re-entering society.
Under former Gov. C.L. “Butch” Otter, there was supposed to be a five-year reinvestment act to reform the prison system, but I see nothing to curb the overcrowding or to fix the problem.
This is a simple fix: Bring back good time, go retroactive back to 1986 when it was taken away, and Idaho will have bed space. Then, taxpayers won’t be footing the bill for out-of-state moves. Parole violators are not supposed to go back to prison unless they commit new felonies. ...
It’s time for a change, Idaho. ...
Pat Keith Knight
Lewiston
Honoring a hero
The Feb. 19 Lewiston Tribune headline says, “Remembering the struggle at Iwo Jima.”
The story had originally run in a 1995 Tribune on the 50th anniversary of the Marines landing on Iwo Jima in 1945 in World War II. More than 6,000 U.S troops, mostly Marines, died on Iwo Jima. The article was an interview with William Thosath, H.J.”Jay” ‘Williams and George Haas, local men who had fought on Iwo Jima.
I knew Haas and that he lived in Lewiston near Scott and Mary Ann Funk.
I contacted them and Mary Ann said Haas was a very friendly man and a perfect neighbor. He graduated from Lewiston High School in 1942, where he excelled in drama and was president of the Thespians Club.
His injuries on Iwo Jima disfigured his face, caused the loss of one eye, destroyed much of his hearing and probably caused his death at the age of 79 in 2004.
He never allowed life’s challenges to embitter him. And a year before he died, he visited Iwo Jima where he met and befriended a Japanese soldier he fought against.
George Haas was a hero of America’s “Greatest Generation.” After the war, he received a doctorate in psychology and became a high school and college counselor.
Among his 1942 classmates was Bob Copeland, who died in 1945 while bombing Japan, and Camille Lame, who donated $6,000 for the permanent “L” on Lewiston Hill.
Go, Bengals.
Dick Riggs
Lewiston
There’s still newsprint
As of March 14 under President Donald Trump, 1,340 cases of coronavirus with 38 deaths were reported and mass hysteria was seen at stores.
Meanwhile under President Barack Obama, the H1N1 virus evolved with 60.8 million cases, ending with 12,469 deaths in this country and the concern was “just chill out.”
A thousand citizens died before anything was done at all, including allocating emergency funds to fight the disease.
This current hysteria and panic is driven by the left-wing media and liberals in power who hate Trump, and it is sad to see people wishing and cheering behind newsroom water coolers for a pandemic and crashing economy to occur just to increase their chances this fall of regaining the presidency. Democrat Rahm Emanuel said, “Never let a serious crisis go to waste.”
But this will come to a quick conclusion as in China where it originated.
Our daughter teaches young Chinese children at home over the internet and she sees these students and members of their families every class session when they were sick and now that they have recovered. That is good news for all to absorb.
And finally, 25 years ago we all drank tap water and we can do it again.
As far as toilet paper shortages, many years ago U.S. citizens did just fine using a Sears & Roebuck catalog but now we have our local newspaper to accomplish the task if we run out.
John Webb
Reubens