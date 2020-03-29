Good for Luckovich
Wow. There is hope. Mike Luckovich’s March 19 cartoon was actually heartwarming with no hateful agenda. Yay.
Linda Engledow
Kamiah
Buy what you need
Just for the public’s information, having been through quarantine as a child — once for the mumps and once for diphtheria — I feel that what you are buying up in the stores is not what you will need.
Hoarding things like toilet paper, paper towels and fresh vegetables isn’t economical at all. Fresh veggies only keep for a short time.
For sustaining life when you can not go out, you will need sustaining food such as bags of dry beans, rice, flour, salt and sugar for cooking. With beans and rice, you will have the amino acids your body needs to survive. And the flour, salt and sugar will furnish you with bread.
You can survive on these foods.
You cannot eat paper towels and toilet paper. Hoarding milk will be futile if you do not have freezer space to keep it. Hoarding bread isn’t too clever either because it will mold unless you can freeze it.
Use your heads. Think about what you are doing. Don’t buy stuff that will ultimately go to waste. The above foods are sustainable and not so expensive for a long stay at home.
Processed foods don’t keep as well as dried foods do. Think. Think.
Starre Barnett
Clarkston
Evolution is evolving
Is there really a consensus opinion supporting biological evolution among most scientists? What kind of evolution? Darwinian? By means of natural selection-descent with modification?
“The Origin of Species” in 1859 was so controversial it was not only protested by the religious community, but also by the scientific community and by academia.
It was many years before science began to accept some of Darwin’s ideas. In his book, “The Material Basis of Evolution,” published in 1940, Richard Goldschmidt proposed his hopeful monster hypothesis, which claimed evolution occurred by major morphological change to the extent that “a reptile laid an egg and a bird hatched from it.”
In the 1940s, scientists settled on the modern synthesis (neo-Darwinism) random mutation with natural selection. By 1972, Stephen J. Gould and Niles Eldredge outlined their punctuated equilibrium hypothesis. This idea claimed something caused major morphological changes, followed by long periods of stasis.
Both the “hopeful monsters” and “punctuated equilibrium” were meant to explain evolution without the need for transitional fossils (missing links). For the last 30 years, scientists involved with molecular biology have been proposing the extended synthesis (epigenetics). Scientific opinion has been against this, claiming that natural selection is enough to explain evolution.
For religious liberals, there’s theistic evolution — a creator planted life on this planet, stepped back and let some form of evolution complete the work.
Which evolution hypothesis do you support? The only evidence for biological evolution is the ever-changing subjective narrative ideology of a naturalistic, materialistic mechanism for evolution.
Fritz Kettenburg
Riggins
Applauds civility
I applaud the idea of promoting civility, particularly in these trying times. I would hope this effort extends to those who select the political cartoons and editorials.
My dictionary, which may be as outdated as I am, defines civility as: “ 1. politeness, courtesy, 2. courteous act or utterance.”
It would be good for our country if the president and politicians on both sides of the aisle would give this a try.
Don Poe
Clarkston
Freedom is scarce
It is interesting watching people buying things they don’t really need but fear they might need it in the future. They stock up just in case. Freedom is in short supply, too.
It appears about half of the country wants to sell out for socialism. Half of us want to hoard our freedom. Unlike toilet paper, when our freedom is gone, there won’t be a new supply. Think about it the next time you reach for a new roll of toilet paper.
Jack Marshall
Lewiston