Read the amendment
Marty Trillhaase, you seem to want to return to past practices, which made the Second Amendment a privilege bestowed by certain groups of people whose authority was unproven but respected by the uninformed.
Since you are a “wordsmith,” let me remind you that the Second Amendment is simply an independent clause: “the right to bear arms shall not be infringed.” Perhaps Idahoans are moving toward exercising this right without infringements imposed by others and you find this troubling.
May I suggest that you try imposing infringements on all of the other freedoms mentioned in our Bill of Rights? Have you ever wondered what would happen if the freedom of the press were restricted by the illiterate among us?
Jess Stone
Lewiston
Follow your own advice
It would be easy to dismiss Marty Trillhaase’s editorial Thursday as yet another of his ceaseless attacks on the Idaho House of Representatives. However he has — as usual — a small point: It would be wise for members of the Legislature to self-quarantine in Boise before returning to their home districts.
Better safe than sorry is good advice.
In that vein, I’d like to recommend that Lewiston Tribune subscribers stop newspaper delivery for the duration of the COVID-19 attack and consider letting them expire in anticipation of the virus returning in the fall.
While newspapers are generally fairly germ-free — as we all know from the James Garner-Doris Day 1963 comedy “The Thrill of it All” — why take the risk? We’re still having cold nights and this virus thrives in the cold.
Do you want to take the chance that everyone who’s handled your copy of the Tribune sang three verses of Ivan Skavinski Skvar each time he or she washed her hands?
I’m sure the Tribune will understand that stopping delivery will make our lives better in this difficult time — perhaps they’ll even end home delivery voluntarily.
After all, better safe than sorry is good advice.
Thomas A. Hennigan
Asotin