City should cut costs
These are extraordinary times. I did a comparison of the cost of water in the valley and the city of Lewiston has the most expensive water and it is not even close. The cost of water is based on one unit of water, which is 748 gallons. A unit of water costs $2.71 from the city, $2.49 for a unit of domestic water from the Lewiston Orchards Irrigation District and only $1.05 from Asotin County Public Utility District.
If the city wants to help get us through this current economic crisis, it should do several things.
First, it should lower the cost of its water to $2.49, which is what LOID charges. This is 8 percent cheaper.
Second, the city should cancel its recently awarded contract to provide the engineering and design for proposed wells No. 6 and 7 and reservoir near the new high school. This will save $2.4 million in nonconstruction costs.
Third, they should get back to the design and construction of a new water plant, which is currently 84 percent obsolete and definitely needs to come before the new wells and reservoir.
Finally, the city needs to suspend the $550,000 yearly payment for administrative services and use of streets that comes from the water utility rates.
We all need to do what we can to weather this economic crisis. The city needs to step up and do its part.
Brian Hensley
Lewiston