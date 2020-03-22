Paying for their mistake
... Tri-State Memorial Hospital made a huge taxation error back a few years ago when its professional office buildings were not designated as tax-exempt when personnel in those buildings were converted to Tri-State employees.
Tri-State now wants Clarkston residents to reimburse them for Tri-State’s almost $500,000 mistake, a fact the revenue department of Washington allows but doesn’t insist on.
Tri-State says its board of directors had a “difficult” decision when they voted yes for reimbursement. Do any of them live in Clarkston? Are any of them going to be taxed? What may sound like a trivial tax to them isn’t so to many of us. Tri-State could have eaten this cost based on the fact it was their mistake, fired their CFO and gone on from there. Instead, they want three years of tax-exempt status reimbursement from us city dwellers. ...
Tri-State serves more than Clarkston and provides care to those in Asotin County, Lewiston, Garfield County, Pomeroy and Moscow. Yet I am the one who must pay for their mistake. ...
As a senior citizen myself, I struggle with increases in medical costs, drug costs, grocery costs, clothing costs and basic necessities. ...
Yet, despite all of this, Tri-State continues to build. Tri-State now wants to know if they can get tax reimbursement for their assisted living center (Evergreen Estates). When will they have enough?
For some odd reason, I don’t feel like I am their “first priority” anymore. This is taxation without representation and must be stopped.
Donna Larson
Clarkston
It’s not so, Rick
Regarding Rick Rogers’ Feb. 27 letter to Dr. Robbie Paul: Rick, recall that I was also a manager at Blount/ATK and that doesn’t qualify me to offer an informed public opinion about another person’s traumatic experience.
What does qualify my response is a dozen years of experience working as a master’s level mental health clinician with trauma survivors.
First, let’s be mindful of the Civility Project’s objectives — i.e. respectful communication employing appropriate interpersonal communication.
The baseline is answering the question of whether one’s opinion adds to the discussion in a meaningful way or not.
An example of irrelevancy is to negate the other person’s experience, as you did quite thoroughly in your letter, given the absence of research to back up your personal opinion.
Your letter raises the question of whose interests are being served by offering your opinion.
Readers can readily use as sources reliable, peer-reviewed information on the subject of intergenerational trauma, aka transgenerational trauma. Try Psych Central for starters.
Rogers’ go-to source, Wikipedia, surprisingly has decent information, including references. Useful search terms include DNA methylation, non-coding RNA, gene transcription, epigenetic transmission and histones modifications.
Fraiberg, Adelson and Shapiro (1975) published “Ghosts in the Nursery” in their observation of mother-child attachment deficits, and are pioneers in this regard. ...
Rachel M. Hossner
Clarkston
Eventful arrival
On a recent Sunday, after church, ... Mom eagerly brought out a piece of newspaper and gave it to me. ...
It records a daughter born to Mr. and Mrs. Paul Million of Viola. ...
The grandfather, David Million, burned his fingers trying to light a fire in the wood stove.
Because of the snow, Paul, the father, had a difficult time getting the car up to the house for a trip to the hospital. A young Aunt Nancy was looking through the stair banister, asking what was going on and concerned about her need for sleep for the upcoming school day.
The grandmother, Vera Million, had to deal with several challenges, one of which was the old phone with a short cord on the wall a few feet from the kitchen sink, which is where the anxious mother, Shirley, was lying on the floor.
It was very difficult to hear instructions while at the same time trying to help her little granddaughter, who was a breech birth, along with other difficulties. ...
Vera waited until her granddaughter was in her mid-teens to relay the numerous details that led to her birth.
Yes, that child was me.
How blessed I was to have my grandmother play such an enormous role in my birth. I appreciate her openness as she shared her fear that I might not survive.
Grandma did not get the credit for my birth as the cord was cut at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. ...
Kathy Million-Kitzmiller
Lewiston