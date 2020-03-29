None so blind
The Lewiston Tribune printed Catherine Rampell’s commentary relative to credibility on March 7. Not included in the article was the fact that presidents in our country have contributed to the credibility of the office for more than 240 years. Some of them were good, some were bad and a lot were lukewarm.
Now that we have survived the year of hindsight, are you aware there are none so blind as those who choose not to see?
The emperor put his new clothes on for display for a few moments this month with a choice between the health of a nation and a grasp for political control and power. What choice did you expect from a politician?
Speaking of politicians and credibility reminds me of the Idaho Legislature. When the session was over, they patted each other on the back and discussed how great they were.
Unfortunately there exists no grade below flunking.
Doug Thornton
Lewiston
Doing Putin’s bidding
While President Donald Trump claimed the coronavirus would magically “go away,” Democrat Andrew Yang argued for a stimulus plan to distribute money to everyone.
While Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell sheltered at home, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was passing coronavirus disaster relief legislation.
While Attorney General William Barr gave Russians a free-pass on election interference, House Democrats were trying to stop it.
While Republican propaganda machines claimed the epidemic was a hoax, every major health organization was urgently begging us to take precautions.
Why have Republicans done so little while the pandemic sweeps across the nation? Because that’s what Vladimir Putin wants. Russia is spreading coronavirus disinformation and there is mounting evidence suggesting the Republican Party is controlled by the Kremlin.
Trump has secret conversations with Putin. Republican senators block legislation prohibiting Russian election interference. Republican House members spout Russian propaganda on the House floor and block coronavirus relief legislation. Right-wing television and radio stations are broadcasting paid Russian disinformation. KGB agents infiltrated the National Rifle Association for political leverage.
If you doubt any of those claims just Google the following topics: “Trump Putin ties,” “GOP blocks Russia meddling bill,” “Radio Sputnik invades America,” “RT in America,” and “KGB infiltrates NRA.”
Why are Republicans worried about socialism when communists are running their party?
Paul Oman
Clarkston
Help each other
Please stop the finger-pointing, party-bashing, fear-mongering and panic-feeding.
Here’s what we can do and should be doing that also respects the social distancing the Centers for Disease Control recommend:
l Donate a can of food to your local food bank. Lots of minimum-wage and low-paying jobs are on hold and people still need to feed their families. Food bank shelves will soon be emptier than the grocery store if they aren’t already.
l Donate to the blood bank. People still have accidents and emergencies. Hospitals need blood and platelets. Don’t let our blood supply run low. It only takes about 20 minutes to donate. Blood centers are safe. COVID-19 is not transmittable in blood and donation sites are not packed with people.
l Send handwritten cards, letters and pictures to shut-ins. Our assisted living homes have closed their doors to visitors to protect their residents. Lift a senior person’s outlook with an uplifting note. Try to ease their loneliness.
We are in this together, even the one-eyed, one-horned flying purple people eater.
Thanks for your help to make people’s lives more positive.
Judy Floch
Asotin
Don’t make it any worse
Good thinking, Lewiston City Councilor John Bradbury.
If you don’t think there’s already a toilet paper shortage, go ahead and shut down Clearwater Paper.
Coleyne Lasher
Clarkston
Parents as teachers
Parents have an opportunity to connect with their kids, especially those who have elementary school-aged children, by reading aloud to them. It gives you the chance to get to know the job your local teachers perform on a daily basis.
Someone should shoulder the responsibility of keeping students engaged in the routine of learning something new every day. It could be only a few minutes a day, but I believe anyone who reads to a child will learn as much as the kids do.
Ron Berger
Troy