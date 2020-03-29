Save the old coots
Lately I’ve heard a number of remarks to the effect that “I won’t catch the coronavirus. If I do, it won’t kill me.”
Therefore, we can ignore it. Life — including mass gatherings — should go on as usual.
Wrong.
Staying away from people isn’t about keeping you from getting sick and perhaps dying. It’s so you don’t inadvertently kill someone else by spreading the virus. That nasty bug has five to 14 days to jump from you to someone else before you feel start feeling bad. So even if you aren’t sick and don’t know anyone who is, stay home. Save the life of an old coot you don’t even know.
Kit Craine
Moscow
Stay home
I am urging everyone able to stay home. Please, don’t panic. But don’t carry on as usual. It’s true that people die each year from the flu. However, no one has immunity from this virus. It is also three times more contagious. How many severely and critically ill people can our valley handle? You may not become severely ill, but think of our elderly. You are also putting our health care providers who are on the front lines without proper gear at risk.
Our trajectory is the same as Italy. Let’s learn from their tragedies.
Rachel Buchholz, an American living in Italy, said, “They’ve run out of space in mortuaries, so they’re keeping crematories open 24/7 and they’ve had to start stacking coffins in churches while they wait to cremate people because they don’t have anywhere else to put them.”
Don’t let that be our community. “Flatten the curve” by staying home to prevent a spike in infections.
Our parents and grandparents went to war to save our country and the world. All you are being asked to do is stay home. People are making sacrifices. Small businesses are suffering. People are going without paychecks and getting laid off. Do not make their sacrifices be for nothing. Don’t snub your nose at closings and do the bare minimum to help this pandemic. It is selfish, irresponsible and you should be ashamed of yourself.
Everyone please be safe and well. Let’s do what we can to protect our community.
Christie Fredericksen
Clarkston
Does nuking kill virus?
There is one precaution concerning this coronavirus that I have not seen addressed anywhere. Nearly everyone receives at home a newspaper and or mail. Is there any danger of being contaminated from these items?
I remember reading about a small town in Utah that isolated itself during the 1918 influenza epidemic only to be exposed when the mail carrier arrived. I don’t know if he was infected or if the disease arrived on the mail itself.
Just to be sure, I place these items in my microwave in a single layer and nuke them for 20 seconds on each side. That is enough to heat them up but not long enough for them to catch fire.
What I would like to know, is this a good idea? Does it disinfect such paper items?
Dixie Johnson
Grangeville
No time for politics
COVID-19 is not a Democrat, nor is it Republican. This virus that originated in China is a killer of all faiths, races and political ideals.
For the Democrats to try to politicize this virus is reprehensible and demonstrates how they put their own political bias ahead of the American people. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi held up the coronavirus aid bill until after Super Tuesday so her Democratic cohorts could use it as a campaign issue against their political challengers. Pelosi also used this bill to try to insert funding to subsidize the abortion industry, an issue opposed by some Republicans. This bill is about the people, and not a platform for political issues.
When President Donald Trump closed our borders to China, then subsequently to many other nations, Joe Biden called Trump’s actions “hysterical and xenophobic.”
All the while, Dr. Anthony Fauci cited, “We would be in a much worse position, if not for President Trump’s travel restrictions.”
The mainstream media said Trump’s travel ban “would stigmatize countries and ethnicities.” Really?
Furthermore, Democratic lawmakers are obstructing Trump’s life-saving policy by recently blocking a bipartisan bill that would have expanded doctors’ access to respirators and assisting face mask manufacturers.
Now is not the time to play political games. ...
Now is the time to band together as Americans and do all we can to defeat this virus.
If we band together and forget political agendas, maybe we can go back to decency and respect for each other’s political beliefs.
Michael Gormley
Lenore