Windbags fight windmills
A “false flag operation” happens when an individual or entity conspires to create the perception of a problem, when one truly does not exist, so he can take action against said “problem.”
Like Putin vs. Ukraine, some in our Legislature are very good at setting up false flags. They did it with so-called “critical race theory” allegations. No one has produced real evidence that such a problem exists in our public schools. Some legislators clearly tried to make us believe that it is a widespread issue requiring state laws to be drawn up.
They are also doing it with legislation against voter fraud, which simply has not been proven to be a credible problem. Apparently, the voting laws we already have are clearly effective. Our Legislature is very skilled at stoking unfounded fears so they can charge in like Don Quixote and fight windmills.
Windbags fighting windmills are Putinizing politics in Idaho. Time to get rid of these nuts and get down to solving real problems. A few cranks are causing a big waste of time and taxpayer money in Boise every legislative session. They are the problem, and that is no false flag.
Russell Gee
Lewiston
No smart or stable genius
We all probably remember when Donald Trump boasted “I know more about ISIS than my generals.” Did you know that Trump repeatedly claims he knows more about (fill in the blank) than anyone?
This is a partial list of his boasts — taxes, construction, campaign finance, technology, infrastructure, environmental impact, polls, steel workers, golf, trade, nuclear weapons, devaluation, politicians, military, Bible, drones, power of Facebook, banks, tax laws, money, debt and, last but not least, building walls.
These are just some of the subjects Trump boasts knowing more about than anyone. I watched the news videos of him making these ridiculous claims.
Then there is always “I’m like, really smart” and “I’m a stable genius.” Trump is not smart, stable or a genius.
After extensive debate by historians and experts, it was decided that Trump was among the five worst presidents in the history of our country. Trump speaks at a fourth grade level. Herbert Hoover and Jimmy Carter were graded the highest out of our last 15 Presidents speaking at an 11th grade level.
Maybe he should have done his own school work. And maybe his dad, Fred Trump, should not have bribed his schools with big donations so they would pass him.
If any of you Trump supporters are dumb enough to believe that Trump really does know more about all these subjects than anyone, I feel sorry for you. You need help.
Joan Vanhorn
Lewiston
Spending drives taxes
Lewiston Tribune headline: “Property tax relief plan in the works.”
Serfs are so gullible. Not only a pleasant fiction which, if implemented, would bring sales taxes higher than California’s, but a smoke screen to the real issue with burdensome property taxes — spending.
A meaningful headline might be: “Lewiston officials admit all taxing districts’ budgets could be trimmed.”
Or “City of Lewiston acceptance of 2020 CARES act money for proper tax reduction followed by retroactive increases is immoral.”
But we poor working stiffs read the first headline and think; “Great. It’s about dang time my taxes went down. ...”
The only way taxes go down is if taxing districts start trimming and treating their budgets and money stream as if it were donated under penalty of the law by your blood, sweat and tears — because, it is.
Every Nez Perce County resident should pull out your last tax assessment notice and tax bill/receipt. There you will see what you paid to each district and find the phone number to give them a jingle. Be nice. Ask intelligent questions that strike fear into their hearts, such as:
l “How can I get a copy of ‘our’ budget?”
l “When is our next budget hearing?” It will likely be when you are at work, making their money. Still, it shows you care.
Remember, there is no tax relief without decreasing spending. It is time for schools, roads, ports and sewer, to make some hard choices. They get paid to do that.
Trent Morgan
Lewiston