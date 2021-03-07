Terrorists, not patriots
Everyone who traveled to Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6 to “stop the steal” is an insurrectionist fighting against the United States and our democracy.
What former President Donald Trump’s cultists did that day is the literal opposite of patriotism. They went to the Capitol with the intention of stopping the counting and certification of Electoral College votes. “Stop the steal” meant physically stop the counting of the votes. That, by constitutional definition, an insurrection against the United States, the literal opposite of patriotism.
The cultists who went to the Capitol on the 6th were not there in support of the United States. They were there in support of their cult leader and golden calf. They were there to physically oppose the United States’ democratic processes — the literal definition of insurrection.
On that day, Trump’s supporters eagerly became active insurrectionists against the United States in the same way those who fought for the Confederacy were insurrectionists.
As time passes and the cultists stick with their cult leader over their country, Trump supporters become insurgents in the same manner that terrorist insurgents oppose the Iraqi and Afghan governments. But these are U.S. terrorists. The difference is they are U.S. citizens fighting against the United States, much as their white supremacist idols did during the Civil War.
Now we have a 9-foot fence with razor wire around our Capitol to protect U.S. democratic institutions from U.S. citizens so delusional they can’t discern the difference between a cult of personality and love of country.
Brian Rhoades
Genesee
Publish all opinions
Boy, it looks like the Lewiston Tribune can’t win for losing.
I appreciate different points of view. I appreciate the Tribune for publishing them. In this era of suspect news reporting, I feel if I’m given enough facts, I should be able to differentiate malarkey from truth.
I read every liberal point of view published. I may not agree, just as many times, I do not agree with conservative points of view. But if given enough information, I’ll form what I hope to be a legitimate reason for my view.
Doug Boggan
Riggins