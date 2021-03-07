Not so SMART
I hear that there is a group called SMART that will be asking people to sign a petition to get rid of the city manager form of government and get a strong mayor government.
To me, strong mayor is a little misleading. Yes, the mayor is elected by the people, not the city council.
But unlike the mayor elected by the council, the strong mayor can’t debate and vote on council issues, except to break a tie.
The strong mayor does have the power to veto anything passed by the city council. I guess that would be the strongest point of being a strong mayor, except maybe the mayor picks the city department heads (does good old boy ring a bell?).
You think the city is corrupt now? Just wait until you get a strong mayor.
Just remember you won’t be able to fire the strong mayor unless you do the long process of a recall election. Otherwise you have to wait four years. A city manager can be fired by the city council a lot quicker since the city manager is a contracted at-will employee and serves at the pleasure of the city council. There you only have to persuade four councilors to vote the manager out, not a majority of the city voters.
Some say the city manager costs too much. Would a full-time mayor with a city supervisor as his right hand man be cheaper? Several strong mayor cities have both.
Is your signature worth it?
Ged W. Randall
Lewiston
Nothing changes
Why does Congress continue to instigate a continual game of impede-and-destruct legislation that directly affects their constituents?
They rarely get to providing results we intended them to accomplish. We gave them our votes to represent us. It doesn’t matter who has the White House, the House or Senate.
Last term, Republicans had two of the three. And now the Democrats have all three. Yet here we are in virtual stalemate again.
The Democrats are hoping to move forward with aid to those in need such as the small businesses, the unemployed and those needing vaccines and health care.
Republicans are dragging their feet by voting no on many aspects. Do they not open their eyes, ears and minds to severity of the pandemic affecting us? We should see some actual teamwork in Congress that equates to that old process of bipartisanship used by former members of Congress in years past who actually worked for this nation and its people.
We have digressed from national legislation into a systemic issue of impasses at state legislatures.
For too long, old white men have controlled legislation that affects certain individuals and especially women when it comes to their health care and choices that directly affect them.
Now both Montana and Idaho legislators want to decide how, where and what choices women can have.
I think the cure is for more young people from multiple cultures and genders — and especially women — to get informed and get elected to local, state and national legislative entities.
Mike Petrusky
Clarkston
Straightened it out
Many thanks to Dr. Colin Doyle, Dr. John Rusche and the other six contributing physicians who so plainly, accurately and understandably straightened out facts and figures concerning misinformation about COVID-19 in the Feb. 21 commentary.
We all want this over with and want to have the most truthful and correct information at hand to deal with it
Mary C. Bauman-McHargue
Lewiston
Proof nails Trump
Not long ago, I was talking to a Christian lady who told me that she was recently listening to a Christian call-in radio program when a woman called in who said that she had received six election ballots in the mail.
This radio call indicated to this listener that last year’s whole national election was fraudulent and rigged against the Republicans.
But how do we know that the woman calling in was telling the truth? Or, if it was the truth, how do we know that the six ballots were not mailed to her by mistake? And if she really did receive six ballots in the mail, then, if she was a Republican, this was her chance to fraudulently vote Republican on five of those six ballots. And maybe she did just that.
This is just one example to show that all this talk after last year’s election accusing the Democrats of stealing the election is based on nothing more than innuendo, half-truths, hearsay, rumor, gossip, etc.
But we know for certain that there was an attempt to steal the election by Republican President Donald Trump when late last year he called the Georgia secretary of secretary, pressuring him to “find (falsify) 11,780 votes” to tip the balance and make Trump the election winner.
By his abuse-of-power thinking, the end result of winning the election justifies using whatever dishonest, underhanded means necessary to bring about that desired end result.
Jim Holsinger
Grangeville
Venues need help
I write to request that Congress create a grant program to support recreation, sports and amusement venues that provide live entertainment yet were excluded from “Shuttered Venue Operators Grants” program (Section 324 of Public Law No:116-260). It is imperative to the future of racetracks in communities across the country that Congress provide a lifeline for live entertainment businesses that have experienced unprecedented declines in revenue as a result of complying with attendance restrictions.
Many small businesses, including family-owned-and-operated racetracks, depend on hosting live events each week. These venues have been devastated by lockdowns and capacity restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic, experiencing revenue declines of 50 percent or more.
Ticket-buying customers were prohibited from attending races, and race teams were unable to perform or participate in motorsports competition in the months after the start of the pandemic. Ongoing attendance restrictions continue to threaten many racetracks along with other entertainment venues, which provide jobs and are integral to communities across the country.
Please support the nearly 1,000 small local and regional live event providers that host motorsports events in addition to the millions of fans who depend on local racetracks for affordable, family-friendly entertainment.
Jake McLean
Lewiston
Who sent it?
We wish people would use their full names when they send Christmas cards. We have spent more than two months brain searching to determine who Bill and Linda are. We hope the card wasn’t sent by someone who randomly selected two names and sent the card to cause us anxiety and distress.
Vaughn Jasper
Lewiston
Grateful
The family of Chuck Cuddy wishes to thank all who sent cards and condolences to our family.
A special thank you to all who provided food to our parents during their illness and for the food that was provided to the family for the service. Thank you, also, to those who sent flowers and brought brightness and light during a difficult time. The words of kindness, generosity and thoughtfulness are so very much appreciated.
We would also like to express our gratitude and appreciation to the city of Orofino and Clearwater County for the special tribute of the flags being flown at half-mast in honor of our father for his many years of service to the communities as a state representative. What a wonderful tribute.
A special thank you to the doctors, nurses and staff at Clearwater Valley Hospital, who provided wonderful and compassionate care to our father during his illness.
Thank you, also, to those who gave generous donations to the Clearwater Valley Hospital in memory of our father.
Thank you all for caring so much about him and our family. Your kindness and support is very much appreciated and made a difference to us all.
Carrie Bird
Orofino
Appalled by Eggleston
Thank you, Dr. John Rusche.
As a nurse of 48 years, I was appalled at the ignorance and harm portrayed in Dr. Richard Eggleston’s Feb. 21 article on COVID-19.
And because he is a doctor, some people will believe every word. His medical creed of “first, do no harm” has done harm.
Using medications that are not only ineffective, but harmful is bad.
Masks and distancing are such easy things to do. Her immunityof 40 percent is not enough.
Listen to people who have lost family and friends to COVID-19; whose loved ones have died without them. Listen to the ones who have long-term medical issues due to COVID-19 — with more problems diagnosed every day.
“Yes, weigh the risks vs. the benefits,” as Eggleston says.
But listen to facts, not fly by night opinions.
Marsha Burns
Clarkston
Welcomed rebuttal
What a welcome relief it was to read the respectful, well-written rebuttal of Dr. Richard Eggleston’s Feb. 21 commentary in the Lewiston Tribune.
The authors’ itemized refutation was based on scientific data and proven facts.
Thank you to Drs. Colin Doyle, John Rusche and the six signers.
Margaret Peyou
Pullman