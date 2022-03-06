Anti-social
... The latest from Idaho Rep. Charlie Shepherd to prohibit employers from finding out that potential employees are not vaccinated really takes the cake.
Shepherd is elevating the refuseniks who won’t take care of their health and the health of those around them to a higher level than those of us who responsibly get vaccinated so as to protect ourselves and others.
He is rewarding anti-social behavior, which seems odd to me.
Let us take the idea farther. Maybe Shepherd should propose a bill prohibiting employers from inquiring about the criminal history of potential employees. That way, if a homicidal maniac applies for work at your business, you won’t violate his “rights” by refusing him employment. Then, when he snaps, whips out a gun, a knife or a brick (threw that one in for the National Rifle Association guys) and kills everybody on the premises, well at least he won’t have had his “rights” violated.
Yes, not having his “rights” violated really weighs in far more heavily than the rights of all of those dead people.
I trust that the noble experiment in democracy that we call America will endure, but if it does not, it will be because of the absolutely goofy thinking that is coming out of the woodwork these days.
When I was a kid, it was understood that all good citizens acted in the best interests of the whole. That was called responsible citizenship, a concept that seems to be wandering in the wilderness these days.
Danny Radakovich
Lewiston
Taking Putin’s side
How would the Fox News anchors and those who heed them explain to their grandparents who fought in World War II that Russia and the Russian dictator are good while America and the American president are bad?
It was predicted that sooner or later the radical right wing would be allying themselves with Vladimir Putin and Russia over America and our duly elected president. It’s what Donald Trump does and his cultists must kowtow to their golden calf. Today’s GOP actively fights against American interests and ideals and considers itself to have more in common with dictator Putin and Russia than with President Joe Biden and America.
Strangely, they are right.
Today’s GOP actually does have more in common with Putin and Russia than with American ideals and our constitutional republic. Today’s Republicans are fascist autocrats just like Putin. It makes perfect sense that anchors at Fox News and the radical right wing would side with Putin and Russia over America and Biden.
Today’s GOP are as dishonest, self-serving and share many ideologies with Putin and his autocracy. These are people who claim to be American patriots and support the U.S. Constitution.
What is America to do with its “patriots” feeling more patriotism toward Russia and Putin than they do toward America and Biden?
How are these traitors to America going to explain to their relatives who fought in World War II that they have more respect for Putin, Russia and autocracy than they do for Biden, America and democracy?
Brian Rhoades
Genesee