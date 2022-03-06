Got his wish
The clergyman lay dying in the hospital . For years, he had faithfully served the people of the nation’s capital.
He motioned for his nurse to come near.
“Yes?” asked the nurse.
“I would like to see President Joe Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi before I die,” replied the clergyman.
The nurse sent the request and awaited a reply.
Soon the word arrived. Biden and Nancy would be delighted to visit.
At the hospital Biden commented to Pelosi: “I don’t know why the old clergyman wants to see us, but it will certainly help our image.”
Pelosi agreed.
When they arrived at the clergyman’s room, the clergyman took Pelosi’s hand in his right and Biden’s in his left.
There was silence and a look of serenity on the clergyman’s face.
Finally, Pelosi asked: “Why of all people did you choose us to be near you in the end?”
The clergyman replied: “I have always tried to pattern my life after our lord and savior Jesus Christ. He died between two lying thieves and I would like to do the same.”
Jim Griffin
Clarkston
Cheers for the underdogs
I want to fill in some major gaps in the small and very disrespectful blip the Deary Mustang girls team got in the Feb. 20 newspaper.
We have a team of nine. We are only allowed to have eight dress down on any given game, due to needing our eighth graders to field a whole team.
We competed at the state level with four juniors, two sophomores and three eighth-graders.
Not only were we the major underdogs due to the age of this team, but our local competition seemed to get all the glory of this newspaper leading up to the tournament.
We lost our division playoff and went on to win our next two games, which sealed our spot in state. ...
We went on to beat our biggest rivals in our first game.
We continued to work hard as a team and won two out of three games played. All of the games were played against older, more experienced teams.
We came into the tournament seeded fifth. We left third in state. ...
Our girls have so much heart, talent and the coaching staff to help them bring home our first state trophy in 40 years.
Thank you, coach Keen, coach Sutera and coach Proctor, for giving our girls your love and energy.
Without you, these girls wouldn’t be where they are today. We’re blessed to have our daughters in your program.
So, Lewiston Tribune, here is the story you should have written. ...
Underdogs deserve a spotlight, too.
Brittany Griffin
Deary
Weeding the gene pool
The King County Board of Health has voted to repeal its mandatory helmet law for bicycle riders on the grounds of racism and homelessness. They state there are better ways that encourage helmet use other than using law enforcement measures, including educating the populus and free helmet distribution.
In other words, King County has lost so much of its police force due to Seattle’s 2020 Summer of Love fiasco and Gov. Jay Inslee’s asinine vaccine mandate that it no longer has the manpower to maintain law and order.
Of course, on the upside, not having head protection laws makes for an ideal climate to weed the gene pool.
Catherine Munden
Lewiston