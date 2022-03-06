Who’s a true conservative?
As we are now into a nasty campaign season I would like to ask: What makes one a “true” conservative?
What is the difference between a self-proclaimed conservative and a recognized conservative?
Can the difference be distinguished by the actions of a self-proclaimed conservative leader who sends around conservative YouTube video links/ blather and a recognized conservative leader who actually leads?
Is Idaho going to be better off electing folks who have little to no leadership ability but have the conservative talking points down? Or are we better off by electing folks who are proven conservative leaders, who have actually worked to make Idaho the most conservative, most free, least regulated state in the union?
Skip Brandt
Kooskia
Following up Emmert
Like all good satire, Jim Emmert’s Feb. 27 “Woke Land” poke about the future addresses critical issues that deserve more discussion. Here is my guess on his key issues:
l We’re no longer proud of the USA.
l The federal government is too powerful.
l Democrats control legislation.
l Liberal judges will dominate.
l Transgender kids will get unfair advantages.
l The government will take my gun.
l We’re spending too much on the homeless.
l My kids won’t be able to inherit.
l I can’t say the words I want to.
None of these topics has easy answers but having an honest discussion is a good way to actually impact the concern. I’ll start on the first with a discussion I had with a Latino Girl Scout volunteer who told me how proud he was to be a U.S. citizen and how grateful he was for the opportunity he had to prove himself in this country.
Maybe more discussions with our newer citizens and somehow amplifying their stories would help us refocus on what a great country we have.
Jeff Watt
Pullman
Wrestling at Lewiston
Let’s talk about wrestling and boxing at Lewiston High School.
A big congratulations to LHS wrestlers Tristan Bremer and Hoyt Hvass, who won Idaho state wrestling championships in Pocatello last month.
It was Bremer’s second title.
Rick Kidwell was an Idaho state wrestling champion for the LHS Bengals in the first year the school had the sport. When I talked to the 78-year-old Kidwell on the phone last week, he proudly remembered his 1960 title. He is now a nurse anesthetist in Elko, Nev.
Pat Valliant was Lewiston’s second state champion in 1969. Bill Bauman was the next Bengal Idaho state champion wrestler.
Lewiston’s most successful wrestlers were Bob Maurer, Casey George and Ryon Klemp, who each won three state championships.
I may not have all the Bengal champion wrestlers’ names, but I have these: Chris Rode, Mike Hill, Chuck Taylor, Andy Finch, and Laki Ah-Hi.
From 1942 to 1945, LHS had boxing teams and on those teams that I watched box were my neighbors Bill Crum, George “Joe” White, and Mike and Tom Polillo.
Other Bengal boxers names that old-timers will recognize are Mike Mitchell, Lou Arnone, Howard Earl and Dean Thornton. Boxing was a big college sport then. The Idaho Vandals and the Washington State College Cougars both won the national championships before 1942.
Clarkston High School had good boxing teams from 1943 until the mid-1950s.
Good memories of two sports.
Lewiston High School won its only state team wrestling championship in 2012.
Dick Riggs
Lewiston
Moscow’s plan impractical
“Virtue signaling” at its finest — the city of Moscow. This is demonstrated by the Feb. 26 report that it has developed a “Climate Action Plan” to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.
Among their intentions: Adding electric charging stations, promoting Avista’s similar efforts, creating a composting program and implementing bike-and-scooter sharing programs.
Where will the electricity for the added charging stations come from? Perhaps surrounding Moscow with currant bushes, in the hope of finding a way to create power directly from photosynthesis? Or subsidizing another several hundred windmills and solar farms all over the Palouse farmland? How is carbon-free energy produced from compost? And don’t forget to count the carbon needed to manufacture all those new bikes and scooters.
These progressive ideas might offset today’s energy needs all the way up to 10%, assuming the currant bush thing actually worked. Remember that these same progressives have also supported removing the dams. And apparently Moscow’s population won’t increase before 2050.
There is no practical way now, or any way realistically proposed for the future, to offset the other 90% of the energy needs currently provided by coal and oil.
We can admire “progressive” Moscow’s need to “virtue signal” by promising to (somehow) cleanse its air of carbon. But wouldn’t it be more sensible to make sure that enough alternate energy to replace coal and oil actually exists first?
And, by the way, one small city in China will emit 10 times the carbon into our shared atmosphere than Moscow will ever save.
Rick Rogers
Clarkston
Useful idiots
Finally, after years of non-governance, former Republicans have excreted a platform, however ridiculous. And there’s a bonus — a new party name.
Call them Putinistas, whose new platform says: The enemy (Vlad Putin) of our enemy (Joe Biden) is our friend.
This new position is being pushed by American Republican comrades and Fox News, aka TASS , who now say communists aren’t really the enemy and instead are new BFFs.
Additionally, Republican ignorance is accompanied by ignorance from No. 2 master, the Vlad, who said last week Ukraine officials are Nazi fascists, in a weak attempt to justify an illegal invasion into a legitimate democracy. Except for one thing: The real fascists, besides Putin, include Donald Trump reprising his role as the “useful idiot” to Vlad’s pathetic Republican base and Fox News.
Hypocrisy and stupidity are now proudly on display by Republicans who have turned conservativism into something unimaginable.
Putinistas: Despite this hard-headed nonsense, your leaders are using a monstrous coupling of Fox News, No. 1 master Trump, his cultists and communism to display the opposite of leadership.
President Volodymyr Zelensky has shown what true leadership is in uniting Ukraine. Zelenskyy is a freaking comedian turned politician and proving, to Mr. Puta (yes, I, too, can make up stupid nicknames for politicians) and his Republican base, what political astuteness looks like.
Zelenskyy has united the Ukraine in a way that Putinistas — including comrades Tucker Carlson, Trump, Jim Jordan, Marjorie Taylor Greene and many former conservatives as communist sympathizers — cannot understand.
Jim Roach
Moscow