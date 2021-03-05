Weigh pros and cons
Probably the first thing to look at are the pros and cons of breaching dams.
The pros include the possible return of fish, possibly in limited terms.
The cons would be lost carbon-free energy. And once gone, we can never get them back.
Learn from history. Look at what is currently going on in Texas. Just the loss of 24/7 power should be enough to quiet the discussion.
Look to the future. Have carbon-low energy or take out the dams and have a high-carbon future. Think about it. Come on. Think some more.
Matt Rogers
Grangeville
No room to complain
People who complain and grouse about the inconvenience of this pandemic appear to be pampered ingrates.
We have indoor plumbing, electric lights, paved streets, transportation, communication, home entertainment and health services, among other things.
Think about it: In recent history, it was common when children walked two to four miles to school. We had party line telephones (if any), wood stoves, outdoor toilets, emergency medical and dental care only, kerosene lighting, no electricity, three kids per bed, Dad gone from home all week, four cows to milk twice a day, a hand-turned cream separator and on and on.
Now don’t cry out and moan to everyone about the inconvenience of a pandemic. Put your big boy pants on and be a credit to your ancestors, sonny.
Bill Chetwood
Lewiston