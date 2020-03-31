It’s Trump’s fault
On Feb. 11, President Donald Trump stood before a crowd at a rally in Manchester, N.H., and told the following lie: “And by the way, the virus. They’re working hard. Looks like by April, you know in theory when it gets a little warmer, it miraculously goes away.”
He continued telling that lie over and over. What he didn’t do was to start planning on how to stop the coronavirus from becoming a pandemic around the world.
On Feb. 26, Trump appointed Vice President Mike Pence to lead the coronavirus task force even though Pence had no medical experience. He chose Pence in case the virus got really bad so that he could use Pence as a fall guy. Trump always has to have someone to blame everything on. Nothing is ever his fault.
In 2018, Trump eliminated the Pandemic/Epidemic Response Unit. Its mission was “to do everything possible to prepare for the next disease outbreak and prevent it from becoming an epidemic or pandemic.” In other words, if the unit had not been eliminated, they would have been tracking the coronavirus when it first started and would have been preparing America for the outbreak. They would have planned on how to protect us with proper testing and medical equipment that Trump did not think was necessary.
Trump is totally responsible for the COVID-19 outbreak in America. It was his administration that eliminated the Pandemic Unit. He denies his responsibility — like usual.
Joan Vanhorn
Lewiston
Genes carry no memories
Whitebull, aka James Spencer, challenged my Feb. 19 letter stating there is no science to support Robbie Paul’s contention that genes transmit memories of events.
I apologize if Whitebull was offended by my premise. He has, however, misconstrued what I said, challenging it without evidence.
First, I emphatically did not denigrate the veracity of traditional Native American memories passed down through tribal custom.
What I said (and Whitebull fairly quoted) is “... there is no science anywhere that genes carry memories, traumatic or not.”
Whitebull says I am “... grossly misinformed.” As I suggested , sir, if you can point me to authoritative science that genes do carry memories, I would consider changing my opinion; further, I would announce my error in this newspaper.
Whitebull states the U.S. Constitution says Native Americans are “... not human.” My copy of that document, sir, does not say any such thing.
Whitebull declares there is a Catholic Papal Bull stating Native Americans are “... not human.”
I looked it up, as Whitebull should do. He apparently references the Doctrine Of Discovery, a 1493 Papal Bull by Pope Alexander VI. It does not state that “... Native Americans are not human.”
If there is another Papal Bull making that unlikely statement, please tell me where to find it.
Insulting Native Americans was never intended, but beliefs cannot manufacture science where none exists. I stand by my assertion that the science does not exist that any newborn is burdened by genetic memories of ancestral events.
Rick Rogers
Clarkston