Enforce the code
Regarding Tami Dean’s March 20 letter concerning code enforcement in the city of Lewiston or lack thereof, I, too, along with a lot of our friends, wonder why Lewiston is so lacking in enforcement.
Examples are:
1. Intersections you can’t see around because of overgrown trees/shrubs. Add to that, sidewalks that still have gravel on them from winter a year ago.
2. Trashy properties are everywhere now. Those of us who take care of and improve our property are rewarded with higher property taxes, and a decrease in our property value when it comes time to sell because of the trash. Lewiston knows where most of these problem properties are. They were identified at a meeting with local officials at the community center in February 2020.
3. Barking dogs. In our neighborhood and for blocks around, there are dogs barking most of the day.
4. Fireworks. This is a major burden each year for our fire departments. Why is it so hard to enforce the blow-up or go-up fireworks ordinance? It was reported in the Lewiston Tribune prior to New Year’s that during the Fourth of July holiday, fireworks are legal June 28 through July 5. This is absurd.
It shouldn’t be up to individuals to point out these issues to the city. There are enough employees for the city of Lewiston who in their daily activities should be able to spot and report these problems. If you want Lewiston to become better, clean it up.
Wayne Vantrease
Lewiston
Charge Republicans less
A reporter last week asked Kamala Harris: “How long should Americans expect historic inflation and unprecedented gas prices?” She stared blankly, hesitated for several seconds with a confident smile and answered only with her signature cackle that lasted way too long.
Before the Ukrainian invasion, President Joe Biden was asked about already high gas prices. He responded with a grin: “Can you believe how high gas prices are?”
In November, Energy Secretary Jennifer Gran-holm was questioned about plans to increase oil production? She responded with several seconds of laughter and said: “That’s hilarious.”
Recently, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said they will follow the president’s executive order to require 50% of all vehicles sold in seven years to be electric. Biden promised during the primaries that he would abide totally with the wishes of radical leftist and the New Green Deal progressive voters.
So now it should be evident that this energy crisis is a plan. As mentioned before, it is all about votes, control, power and money. We went from being the No. 1 independent gas and oil producing nation to begging our enemies for more oil production in less than a year.
So Joe, if you can’t get OPEC to produce more oil, you might check with Wyoming, Oklahoma, Texas or Alaska. Rumor has it they have some.
And finally to save gas, check your tires, reduce your speed, don’t vote for Democrats and at the pumps show voter registration cards so Republicans pay $1.50 and Democrats pay $6.30.
John Webb
Reubens
Cut and run
Was anyone surprised at the recent Quinnipiac Poll revealing more Republicans than Democrats would remain in the country to fight invaders, should that scenario arise? That result is supported by recent history showing Democrats tending to be anti-gun; and are more likely to devalue American citizenship (supporting open borders), protest the National Anthem and cancel our American history.
Will that poll cause change to ridiculous liberal policies intended to provide a military that defends and keeps us safe? For instance, it seems Hopeless Joe Biden may have rid our military of war generals and replaced them with critical race theory and equity professors. He also instructed these so-called military leaders to purge the ranks of our fighting forces of any conservative thinking individuals, regardless of rank and experience.
Many men and women in the service, who were willing to fight and die to protect our many freedoms, were given the boot because they chose to express their freedom of choice and not take “Joe’s jab.” COVID-19 has been helpful to the liberal movement.
Without changes, what will our military look like in 10 or 12 years? Will liberal wokeness provide the same strength and protection we saw under a pre-Biden military? I think not.
The poll indicated those most apt to flee, not fight, were the younger folks, the parents of tomorrow’s soldiers. Add that to the exposure of anti-American propaganda on our youth in the classroom and social media, and that hypothetical invasion may not be so farfetched.
David Klatt
Kendrick