Correction
Thanks to the fairest of them all, my lovely wife, DeEtt, I became aware of a math omission in my letter which criticized Richard Eggleston in his belief of the “facts” written into the Great Barrington Declaration on herd immunity.
I wrote, if left unchecked, there would be 3.465 million deaths before herd immunity is attained.
What I forgot was one more factor of multiplication. I should have multiplied 3.465 million times the death rate, which the World Health Organization says is 3.4 percent. That leaves a total of 117,000-plus more dead Americans, on top of the 500,000-plus dead before herd immunity is achieved.
It’s still an awful number of deaths to consider when attempting to trivialize the pandemic...
My bad for the omission, which probably raised the hackles of many of the former Republicans who sold their souls to former President Donald Trump.
Jim Roach
Moscow
Noteworthy Bengals
Lewiston High School graduates, like graduates from all high schools, go into various occupations and professions.
I have compiled a list and written an article about former Bengals who went into athletic coaching, some head coaches and others as assistants.
Some won hundreds of games, including state titles in Idaho, Washington and Oregon. And some have had buildings and fields named for them.
I’m sure I left some out and for that I apologize.
Here’s the list:
l Mike Cassetto, 1929; Lefty Inman, 1931; Leonard Williams, 1937; Carmen Ulrich, 1940; and Gabby Williams, 1941.
l Don White, 1942; Dwight Church, 1943; Gordy White, 1944; Jim Muscat, 1944; Orville Rhyther, 1945; and Blair Harrington, 1947.
l Don Harrison, 1947; Ed Williams, 1947; Gene Arnone, 1949; Dave Sanman, 1949; Bruce McIntosh, 1949; and Bruce Sweeney, 1949.
l Ray Norton, 1949; Tom Flynn, 1950; Dick Riggs, 1951; Ron Webb, 1952; Mel Ruark, 1952; Jim Wicks, 1953; and Dick Ruark, 1955.
l Bob Dehning, 1955; Dick McDonald, 1956; Jerry Mahoney, 1957; Ed Otton, 1957: Ron Karlberg, 1958; Andy Klemm, 1958; George Rallis, 1958; and Mike Bundy, 1958.
l Bill Otton, 1958; Herb Dehning, 1958; Sid Otton, 1962; Jim Minette, 1965; Bill Clouser, 1965; Gary Barker, 1968; Dan Rudolph, 1973; and Steve Morgan, 1981.
l Brendon Johnson, 1989; Jayson Ulrich, 1995; Allen Balmer, 2002; Jessica Kramer, 2010; and Karlee Wilson, 2012.
I might publish the article about these former Bengals in a book. But if you want it sooner, contact me.
Go, Bengals.
Dick Riggs
Lewiston
Consider your audience
If you tell what you think is a joke and no one laughs, it may indicate someone lacks a sense of humor.
If you tell a joke and no one laughs, you should laugh and hope the rest of the world will laugh with you.
If you tell a joke and no one laughs, you should tell a joke that is more humorous.
If you tell a joke and no one laughs, you should stop telling jokes in cemeteries.
Vaughn Jasper
Lewiston