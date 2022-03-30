Staying put
With regards to Idaho’s new abortion law Idaho and Gov. Brad Little are proving every day that they no longer believe in supporting people: Thank goodness I live just across the river where I see Tri-State Memorial Hospital getting many more patients, thanks to Idaho’s draconian laws.
Women have a right to say what goes on in their bodies. If it’s right to say, “My body, my choice” when it comes to vaccines or masks, then it should also be OK for a woman to say, “I want to make my own decision.”
But as usual, the GOP-controlled states only apply that to what they want to do.
As a final comment: Why is it that the GOP wants to force women to carry a baby to term but then refuse to support the mother and baby once the baby has been delivered?
Jennifer Walker
Clarkston
Out on the street
Californians have arrived in Idaho. I am writing to ask for help from the community. I have already reached out to KLEW, the Lewiston Tribune and Idaho’s attorney general for support of nearly 200 Idahoans living at an apartment complex in Lewiston,
It was recently sold to a California company, which has decided to abruptly increase the rent between $200 and $500 a month for its residents with a mere 30-day notice.
Most of the tenants have lived here several years. Many have young families to care for without the added expenses and stress of searching for affordable rental options in the valley.
As an 85-year-old woman with serious health complications, moving from my ground-level handicapped apartment in these already challenging times would be nearly impossible. However, staying here with a rent increase of several hundred dollars would leave less money for food and medical expenses. ...
When I called to speak to someone at the office about the upcoming increase, I was quickly informed that “these are not low-income apartments,” and “they were originally designed to be premiere living.”
This is contradictory to the affordable living description that was given by the previous owners when I moved in 2½ years ago. ...
My only response has come from the Idaho attorney general, who informed me Idaho unfortunately does not have laws in place to protect renters from this type of business practice. ...
I’m requesting community support before this greedy company puts innocent Idaho families on the street. ...
Julie Rogers
Lewiston