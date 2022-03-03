Where’s the money?
I have no idea when Lewiston City Code 2-79.4 was written.
In 2007, the city of Lewiston entered into a deal with the city library.
Under the five-year deal, the city set aside $200,000 each year if the library matched the funds.
In 2010, an architect was hired.
In June 2011, the city purchased a building for $595,000.
According to the Feb. 5, 2016, Lewiston Tribune, then-City Manager Jim Bennett had previously said the money from a sale of the old library building on Thain would go into the city’s general fund and would not have anything to do with repaying a controversial $800,000 loan the city took from sanitation funds to help finish the new downtown library.
The sanitation loan was on a separate repayment schedule.
Again, I’m asking: Was this legal, when will the loan be paid and where did any of the payments go?
Kathy Schock
Lewiston
Bordering on criminal
Negligence is defined as the failure to behave with the level of care that someone of ordinary prudence would have exercised under the same circumstance.
The Congress is negligent:
l Not reading bills and laws before voting.
l Resisting being required to read laws before voting.
l Failure to secure our borders.
l Deliberate resistance to compromise.
l Placing party loyalty above duty to the nation.
At some point, this negligence becomes criminal.
From the bottom looking up, that’s my view.
William Gonnello
Clarkston
Something missing
Feb. 20 was the Daytona 500. It’s considered the Super Bowl of NASCAR. If you didn’t watch it, you would not know it even happened by reading the Lewiston Tribune. As of Feb. 24, not one article about the race appeared in your sports pages.
Are you trying to save paper?
Ronald Landrus
Clarkston
Drinking Trump’s Kool-Aid
Former President Donald Trump was speaking to a group of his supporters in Las Vegas on Feb. 24, 2016, and said “I love the poorly educated.” I couldn’t help but wonder why he would say such a thing. I’ve finally decided it’s because he thinks uneducated people won’t think for themselves or ask any questions. They will just blindly follow the cult leader, no matter what he says or tells them to do.
On Jan. 6, 2021, Trump told his traitorous cult members to violently attack our Capitol building in Washington, D.C., and they did it.
He thinks if he tells them to run off a cliff, they will do it.
He thinks if he tells them to go kill people, they will do it.
He has already told his cult to violently riot in the streets if he gets indicted for any of the many crimes he has committed. He thinks they will do just what he says without questioning him.
Just a few days ago while Trump was ranting and raving about all the people who have wronged him, he threatened to have them all killed. This was a serious threat.
Do any of you remember the Jim Jones cult in the jungles of Guyana? One man told 900 members to commit mass suicide by drinking cyanide-laced Kool-Aid.
And they did it — without questioning him.
Joan Vanhorn
Lewiston