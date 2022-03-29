Explain Bird’s departure
I believe the citizens of Clearwater County deserve to know what I and all county commissioners heard during the resignation of Clearwater County Clerk Carrie Bird.
She stated that she was resigning because she couldn’t win the upcoming election. So, the people who elected her are thrown out because of personal concerns and no duty to Clearwater County. The people, who are her employers, deserve to know the facts. Since I know it was recorded and on the record, I would like to point this out to my fellow citizens.
Alan Schumacher
Orofino
Reforming education
Maybe the failure of the Mountain View School District levy is an indication of larger issues with our public education system. It appears that too many students graduate with high grades and little useful knowledge.
Boring classroom lectures should be replaced by online lectures and online group discussions in the morning, with the school day starting with a lunch/social hour at noon after the sun is up and the roads are clear. The afternoon is for group activities such as sports teams, technology clubs, entertainment clubs, science labs, workshops, exercise facilities, computer labs, libraries or just sitting in the social lounge talking with friends. Home-schooled students should also be permitted to participate in these activities.
Teachers should be moderators, mentors and coaches who can foster what I call the four C’s — creativity, curiosity, competition and the effective communication skills necessary to be successful in the future economy.
Everyone should come out of our education system prepared to enter the real world. Some recent examples of this philosophy are the Asotin robotics team, the Invent Idaho competition, and the Lewiston High School DeAtley Career Technical Center’s association with the Schweitzer Career and Technical Center at Lewis-Clark State College.
Paul Sand
Candidate for governor of Idaho
White Bird
Ukraine’s biolabs
The Lewiston Tribune’s promoted article “Russia’s bioweapon conspiracy grows” from March 12 smeared anyone who questions what was or is being stored in Ukrainian biolabs.
Yet the U.S. Cooperative Threat Reduction program expresses concern in its fact sheet on the labs, “(The Russians) have attacked Ukraine’s nuclear power plants and research facilities.” (https://media.defense.gov/2022/Mar/11/2002954612/-1/-1/0/FACT-SHEET-THE-DEPARTMENT-OF-DEFENSE’S-COOPERATIVE-THREAT-REDUCTION-PROGRAM-BIOLOGICAL-THREAT-REDUCTION-PROGRAM-ACTIVITIES-IN-UKRAINE.PDF)
In a Feb. 25 article Robert Pope, the director of CTR, told The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, “… It wouldn’t surprise me if some of these strain collections in some of these laboratories still have pathogen strains that go all the way back to the origins of that program.”
So when Russia invaded, some 17 years into the current program, our program head didn’t know whether or not Soviet-era weaponizable strains were in Ukraine labs.
All we are saying is: “Trust but verify.”
Journalist Glen Greenwald points out, “(Sino-Russian) assertions deserve the same level of skepticism as U.S. denials: namely, none of it should be believed to be true or false absent evidence.” (https://greenwald.substack.com/p/victoria-nuland-ukraine-has-biological)
As Greenwald adds, no matter what an actual investigation discovers about the labs, the Russian invasion is still unjustified.
What was hawkish mocking like that in the Tribune’s “editor’s pick” has since descended into Americans calling fellow Americans traitors — a phenomenon dubbed Red Scare 2.0 by the Daily Beast.
As another Pete Seeger song asked, “When will they ever learn?”
This was edited to letter length. The full column will be available at https://is.gd/h2kBQu.
Thomas A.
Hennigan
Asotin