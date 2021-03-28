Kudos to commissioners
Hurray to the Idaho County Commissioners Skip Brandt, Ted Lindsay and Denis Duman for being united and making a public comment in the Lewiston Tribune against Congressman Mike Simpson and his mystifying proposal to breach the four lower Snake River dams. I wonder why he did not make this proposal public before the election.
Dale Schneider
Kamiah
Picks three columnists
Thank you to the Lewiston Tribune for continuing to carry my favorite national conservative columnists: Marc Thiessen, Kathleen Parker and George Will.
I always learn from Thiessen’s arguments based on fact and data. I sometimes disagree, but I always respect another point of view. Parker is thoughtful with good balance to her arguments. Will is my favorite and not just because I share his interest in baseball and history. I sometimes have to read him twice to be sure that I understand, but he always makes good points and he has always done his homework. I even learn some new words from reading Will. His vocabulary is a bit higher level than mine.
Lloyd Wallis
Clarkston
Hat in the ring
I am convinced we will be able to vote for Lewiston’s next mayor.
After careful consideration I have decided to run for the position.
I am a mother, a Christian, and a Republican. ...I value traditional family values, hard work and education.
I am a dedicated supporter of our constitutional rights.
I am pro-Second Amendment and pro-life.
I love God and I implement my faith into how I treat people. I believe as Christians we need to love one another and help those in need. ...
I understand how hard it can be starting from the bottom and working your way up due to the fact I grew up very poor. ...
In Lewiston, we need a better transportation system, to improve our school systems and our infrastructure, among many other things. I believe we can help fund this by encouraging new businesses to move to Lewiston. This will also provide our residents with more job opportunities, which in turn will help them provide for themselves and get them off government programs.
I want to see our city’s drug and alcohol crimes lower.
I want us to invest more into mental health programs.
I believe we also need stricter laws how we treat individuals who are arrested for violent crimes, especially, and not limited to domestic violence.
Our city’s governmental system needs to be reviewed and improved.
We are failing our residents in many ways. I would love to answer any and all questions that you may have for me.
Heather Rogers
Lewiston
Planting a cancer
It is good for a person to take the time to turn over in one’s mind situations of which will confront you. So I’m sitting here with my morning cup of coffee, looking out my living room window across the Palouse doing just that.
I hear that President Joe Biden, the rubber stamp for the Swamp, is considering shipping refugees from the southern border to the United States’ northern border.
My take on this is that they are planning to plant a cancer of humanity right in the middle of the most peaceful communities in the nation. It would throw the balance of employment out of whack and wantonly destroy our rural communities.
The local communities, counties and sheriff should kindly take these folks to the nearest fairgrounds or community center and let them clean up. Feed them a very nice dinner and immediately — with a head count— pay for a nice bus and bus them to the capitals of Washington and/or Oregon at community expense/investment. Pass the hat if needed.
I am a cancer survivor. And I can tell you that if you have cancer, you take care of it on the front end or — if left to fester — it will kill you and your community.
Wayne L. Olson
Moscow
GOP missed the point
Regarding concern for “higher education’s allegedly biased perspective on social issues,” (William L. Spence, March 18) as stated in the Idaho House recently in complaint of “social justice theory, “critical race theory” and other progressive philosophies: Before the Legislature carries this idea much further, someone might want to check in with the Idaho Bureau of Occupational Licenses for its opinion.
You see, many professional licenses actually require a three- to four-credit course in multicultural diversity competencies as a core educational component, followed by ongoing continuing education credits that specifically address cultural competency.
Insurance companies require this, too, for enrolled billing providers.
Someone might check in with the universities and colleges to learn how degree programs would be affected by canceling social justice and diversity programs embedded in the curricula. Majors in public administration, pre-law, social work and counselor education, U.S. history, education, political science and more would no longer be relevant in their respective fields, which seems to be the end goal of some of the Idaho Republican legislators.
Apparently the GOP missed the point entirely, which is that cultural competencies are necessary primarily because of the negative effects of systemic racism in this country.
Rachel Hossner
Clarkston
Asked and answered
This is in answer to Glenn Richey’s questions:
1. Yes, I support the cancellation of the XL Keystone project.
2. I support revised, humane immigration laws.
3. Who was it who tried to cancel the results of the November elections, tried to cancel the counting of the electoral votes, and is trying to cancel future free and fair elections?
4. Masks do protect the vulnerable.
5. I think our definitions of equal and constitutional election laws are different.
6. You need to check your claim, Glenn. Most of the aid money going to states on a per-capita basis will be going to Republican states.
7. You also seem to forget why the fencing went up around the Capitol in the first place, Glenn.
Unfortunately, due to the malfeasance of the previous administration, it will take time to get to a new normal. But I do look forward to a more free and just nation.
Wayne Beebe
Pullman
Try it somewhere else
It sounds like Congressman Mike Simpson must have some great ideas, such as how to replace the power from the dams with other low-cost power, so our energy bills do not go sky high like so much of the rest of the country.
How about sharing the ideas with the rest of the country so they can bring down their energy cost like ours, first?
Then he must have a way to ship the grain and sawdust to the coast at the same cost as barging it to the coast. I believe he should share this idea with the rest of the country, also first, so their shipping cost would be comparable to ours.
After his ideas have been proven throughout the rest of the country, then let us talk about removing the dams. But by that time, he will probably be too busy running for president because everyone will like his great ideas so much.
John George
Lewiston
Outsiders
I see letters from individuals who do not live in the Lewiston-Clarkston area (Ketchum, Boise, Moscow and Pullman) supporting breaching the four lower Snake River dams to save endangered salmon. They have all kinds of opinions on why this should happen and how we should all adjust to the resulting loss of power, irrigation, recreation, barge transportation, etc.
If memory serves me correctly, one barge load of grain carries 120 truckloads.
For a time when carbon footprint is the topic of the day, it seems a bit shortsighted to abandon river transportation.
It’s always interesting that environmentalists, no matter what the issue, all have tunnel vision and refuse to acknowledge other factors that may be causing the problem in this case, such as over-fishing, warming oceans, gill nets on the Columbia River and an increase in predators.
The Lewiston Tribune obviously supports breaching since the topic always commands bold, front-page headlines with biased reporting by Eric Barker.
Some of us don’t want to relive the resulting mess we had with the drawdowns several years ago. Of course, this is no issue to those who don’t live here.
Wayne Vantrease
Lewiston
Commissioners misinformed
Upon reading the article titled “Clearwater County commissioners blast Simpson plan,” I had to wonder if the commissioners had actually read the plan at all. At the very least, they don’t have their facts straight.
Truthfully, barging has been declining for decades. Only about 3 percent of the total energy in the Pacific Northwest is produced by these dams. And Congressman Mike Simpson’s framework outlines funding and alternatives to replace both of these important pieces of infrastructure.
The commissioners are “outraged” that their livelihoods are supposedly being threatened. But, really, their way of life is just being challenged. And that’s a good thing. All improvements are born of change.
Simpson’s proposal would simultaneously support farming communities, honor our responsibilities to tribes in the area and renew chinook salmon as the vital food source for one of the Pacific Northwest’s most iconic (and endangered) species, the Southern resident orca. These orca populations have been declining dramatically and time to help them is limited.
Contact your representatives to tell them that you care about this issue and intend for 2021 to be the year that these dams are finally removed.
Carley Campbell
Seattle
Legislature erred
The Legislature’s refusal of federal funding for early childhood programs was a mistake. We need federal funds for programs that provide services and support for families of children from birth to 5 year olds. These are critical learning years for young children. Parents, teachers and child care providers need and deserve this funding to offer quality care for our youngest citizens.
The National Association for the Education of Young Children is a reputable organization and has been a leader for years in promoting best practices for optimal child development. Their programs and curriculum are research-based and high-quality learning.
Focusing on one sentence in a publication and determining that the whole program is about ”social justice” is ludicrous. Refusing these federal funds not only discouraged a viable partnership between Department of Education and early childhood education, it has denied enhanced learning environments for Idaho’s youngest citizens.
This is a disservice to the children of Idaho.
Sue Henderson
Lewiston