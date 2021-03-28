Kelly won’t ‘own’ it
Even though I don’t agree with Lewiston City Councilor Kevin Kelly’s vote on facemask mandate, I don’t agree with Marty Trillhaase’s assessment that he will “own” any increase in COVID-19 cases after the repeal of the mandate.
I feel there are too many variables that could contribute to an increase in COVID-19 cases. Also, would the increase be statistically significant to justify a mask mandate?
Some variables that I can think of right away would include the fact that it can take up to two weeks for symptoms of COVID-19 to show up, and that’s why the quarantine protocol. So, theoretically, when Kelly voted, there may be several more COVID-19 cases lurking in the shadows. One of the other factors that could affect the case numbers for Lewiston is what is happening with case numbers in other counties and communities within District 2. There are many folks who work in Lewiston but live elsewhere and vice versa. So what is happening outside of Lewiston can have an effect on Lewiston’s numbers, good or bad.
Finally, Mother Nature doesn’t deal in straight lines. Getting from point A to point B isn’t that simple. Statistically, the best that can be done is to use averages, standard deviations and probabilities.
Just look at the weather reports for hurricanes. Several models are used to predict the track of the hurricanes. Disease increases or decreases are just as variable as storms. More than one variable can affect their progress and intensity.
To pick one point so you can say you are winning against a disease is probably being too Pollyannaish.
I would be more comfortable with several points of decline from the average within a two-week period. It’s not a guarantee, but it increases your odds of being right.
So despite my inclination to continue the mask mandate, I feel you really can’t pin ownership on the results of repealing the mandate on one person. There were three other councilors who voted to repeal. If they had been called to vote differently, would they have owned the results of repeal instead of Kelly?
Ged W. Randall
Lewiston