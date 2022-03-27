Land grab
To Gabriel Iacoboni: It’s all a land grab.
Your property tax reduction will eventually be denied. You will be referred to a tax deferral because you cannot keep up with the influx of wealthier people. But that lets you stay in your home and “pay at a later date,” from the lien they put on your estate after you’re dead.
This is a progressive movement (liens) for so-called, charitable and government services.
Confiscations, higher rental costs, redistributions, homelessness and relocations are on our horizon. When will the wealthy have enough? Will you stand your ground? Can we put a stop to government liens?
Kelly Sherman
Kamiah
Was it satire?
Once again the Tribune proves it is a left-wing rag by publishing a column by Richard J. Eggleston that must be interpreted as a satirical parody of conservative views and an attempt to make conservatives look ridiculous.
Ask any currently research active Washington State University or University of Idaho professor about how they win research grant money and you will be told that they submit detailed grant applications to the appropriate federal agency, usually the National Institutes of Health or the National Science Foundation. The agency sends the applications to reviewers who are active in research in the appropriate specialty. The reviewers are competitors for a piece of the same pot of federal money, and they have their knives out. But they have to be fair.
Medical doctors apply the results found by scientists to decide what treatment is best to try for your problem.
They are not research scientists and you don’t want your doctor to be one, unless you have generously volunteered to participate in a clinical trial of a new and unproved treatment. You want the best of what is already known.
If you have an eye problem that requires treatment, Dr. Eggleston’s knowledge might well provide that.
And Dr. Anthony Fauci plays absolutely no part in deciding who gets a grant and who doesn’t. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has the purpose of stopping epidemics and pandemics as fast as scientific knowledge allows.
Don Matteson
Pullman
Unflattering pictures
I greatly dislike the photo enlargements of the various writers that you print in the online paper. Without exception, they are distinctly uncomplimentary to the individuals and to your newspaper as well because they are such poor quality images.
Please print smaller size pictures.
Karen Dau
East Rochester, N.Y.