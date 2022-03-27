Deceptive business model
The ComMarxucRats have actually succeeded in corrupting the very meaning of the word “science.”
To them it now means: “political science.”
Exhibit A would be all the profiteering and self-serving lies surrounding COVID-19, the vaccines and other mandates.
The good news is that this will backfire on them like everything else they’ve corrupted.
Exhibit B is gender, now a smorgasbord of 57 choices.
Gender is not chosen. Boys are boys and girls are girls.
We are not killing the planet.
COVID-19 is an engineered virus that escaped from the Wuhan bio-weapons laboratory.
The vaccines are an unapproved and unproven genetic experiment.
These deceptions all part of the ongoing Marxist shakedown that has nothing at all to do with real science and everything to do with the Marxist (progressive) business model, which is to lie, cheat, steal, line their pockets, kill the witnesses and then do it again.
Even a redneck knuckle dragger such as myself can see these things.
How about you?
J.C. Passmore
Elk City
Political setup hatched
Once again, people are seeking election to public office. Two years ago the, Clearwater County Republican Central Committee hosted a meet your candidates forum.
Sheriff Chris Goetz was seeking reelection. At this meeting, he stated that his deputy retention had finally stabilized. After he was in office 11 years, it finally stabilized?
It is my understanding that two years later, he has lost five more deputies.
Is this what he calls stability in the sheriff’s office?
How about the office personnel that keeps changing?
In that meeting, he also asked the central committee to endorse him. This stunned a lot of people that he would be as brash as to ask that in a meeting where you were just supposed to meet the candidates.
This could have been political suicide. But at the end of the meeting, a committee member made a motion to endorse him and he was endorsed.
This also stunned many people as this not a regular meeting but was only put on to meet the candidates.
Did this have the smell of a setup?
This was totally unfair to the other candidates. For shame.
Due to COVID-19, the other candidates couldn’t even campaign or debate so it was another free walk.
But then Goetz was so bold as to state that he must be doing something right as 60% of the people voted for him.
That meant that 40% of the people voted against him with unknown candidates. It’s three more years until the next election.
Frederick Allen
Orofino
New rules apply
Here are the apparent new rules for filing animal noise complaints in Lewiston: You will not be allowed to file a noise disturbance if you do not have video proof of the noise, which might entail getting out bed in the dark and trying to video an irate animal through a fence barrier.
Other factors seemingly determining if you will be allowed to file a complaint:
l Living on 11th Avenue (or some other busy street) because that’s a busy street. What do you expect?
l Being old when the noise providers are a nice young couple. You’ve had you time; now let the good people be.
l Not realizing that the noise is only a puppy barking, not a full grown dog, because that’s what puppies do. You should be a better animal lover.
l You have filed other noise complaints in the past.
l Not taking into account you own an older, pre-code home with little space between homes. There are only 15 feet between the bedroom and dog’s porch.
l Have lived there 35 years. You’ll be reminded harassment charges might be filed against you by the neighbor for calling code enforcement, but call the sergeant if you’re unhappy.
Nancy A. Hansen
Lewiston