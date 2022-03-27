Give it a rest, Doc
When the Lewiston Tribune made the decision to populate its Opinion page with commentary from various ultra-conservative flacks, I composed myself in patience and bore the whole thing with as good a grace as I could manage.
For the most part, these commentaries rarely seem very cogent to me, especially the amateur ones, although some of the professionals like Dennis Prager, etc., aren’t always terribly coherent, either. ...
One of the columns that frequently seems to me to be among the worst is that of Richard Eggleston.
As an attorney, I am trained to be able to read and understand lengthy written statements. Despite that, I had to read Eggleston’s March 20 column four or five times in order to get close to seeing the point he was attempting to make.
The column seems to me to more or less be a scatter gun approach, consisting of throwing out titillating “bait’ to get his ultra-right wing readers all fired up without providing proper documentation.
Those tidbits of bait are interspersed with his assertions and speculation.
I mean, Eggleston is a doctor and, I assume, a scientist. I myself started out on a career in science and have a degree in chemistry. I understand the scientific method.
What Eggleston does in his column is not close to that.
The most amazing part is that an eye doctor presumes to know more about COVID-19 than qualified, specialist M.D.s and world-class epidemiologists.
Give it a rest, Doc. You are pumping a dry hole.
Danny Radakovich
Lewiston
Eggleston goofed
In his March 20 article “After two years of COVID-19, the truth has emerged,” Richard Eggleston notes that “people with common sense saw the misrepresentations being promoted.”
As an example of the truth, he cites the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as his source of this statement: “The coronavirus is four or five time less lethal than the flu.”
That seemed so surprising that I thought I would try my common sense and Googled “coronavirus vs. flu deaths.”
The CDC statement did not come up. The first article cited was from John Hopkins with a much different take: “Doctors and scientists are working to estimate the mortality rate of COVID-19. At present, it is thought to be substantially higher (possibly 10 times or more) than that of most strains of the flu.”
This was so interesting I thought I would check another truth he cites — that “only individuals with acute symptoms are spreaders.”
My search this time did return a CDC reference but with a contrary fact: “CDC expects that anyone with omicron infection can spread the virus to others, even if they are vaccinated or don’t have symptoms.”
Oops.
I Googled other truths but the search didn’t bring up any affirming documents.
Eggleston is correct that after living with COVID-19 for 2 years, we need to know the truth about how we can protect ourselves from future viruses.
But his effort needs a little work.
Jeff Watt
Pullman
Eggleston got it wrong
Richard Eggleston, you wrote Anthony Fauci, “essentially” said: “If you question my statements, you are against science, because I represent science.”
Fauci actually told Chuck Todd of NBC: “... A lot of what you’re seeing as attacks on me, quite frankly, are attacks on science. Because all of the things that I have spoken about consistently from the very beginning have been fundamentally based on science. If you are trying to, you know, get at me as a public health official and a scientist, you’re really attacking not only Dr. Anthony Fauci, you’re attacking science. ...”
You wrote of a Brown University study on a 20 point decrease in the IQs of 2-year-olds because of the coronavirus. ...
The Brown study ... said the reason this happened was not due to the disease, but because of diminished parental stimulation, a lack of association with other kids and increased exposure to TV and computers.
“Toxic stress can derail child behavior and brain development, especially for infants and toddlers whose brains are extra-sensitive and disproportionately receptive to input,” it said.
Your opinion intimates kids caught COVID-19 and became dumber. ...
You wrote, “omicron, not the vaccine, stopped COVID-19.”
Actually, the National Institutes of Health said: “Studies found that COVID-19 vaccines elicit T cells that recognize the omicron variant despite the many mutations in its spike protein. The findings may explain why COVID-19 vaccines protect against severe disease from omicron even though the variant can evade neutralizing antibodies.”
Reality bites, doesn’t it?
Jim Roach
Moscow
What contradiction?
I read in the paper that Idaho Sens. Jim Risch and Mike Crapo voted against the legislation that was to fund our help to the poor souls in Ukraine being murdered by the Russians. Then they turned around and wrote President Joe Biden to complain that he was not doing enough to help Ukraine.
Since these two fellows could not possibly be hypocrites, it’s likely instead that Biden was just unaware of a system that leading economists are calling the “Crapo-Risch finance scheme.”
This is a finance system where anybody, even the president, can spend large amounts of money without actually having even a penny on hand. Who knew that saving Ukraine would actually be so easy and so cheap? And the scheme was invented right here in Idaho.
Despite lacking cash for even a modest down payment, I have always felt that owning a large villa (pool, pizza oven, etc.) in Tuscany would be great fun. I wonder if my two senators would be willing to fire up their amazing finance system to help me with a purchase? I’d be eternally grateful.
Dennis Baird
Moscow